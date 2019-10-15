Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Volta® Presents Mora™: The Robotic Mower Without Installation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Mora™ Uses Patented Artificial Intelligence Technology to Safely Service Every Lawn without the need of a boundary system installation.

Volta®, the Italian company that specializes in the integration of artificial intelligence into traditional home appliances, introduces Mora, the world’s first robotic mower that operates without the need for a boundary system and exceeds the current standards of safety.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005118/en/

Mora robotic lawnmower requires no installation, digging, wiring nor tens of battery-powered beacons to guide its progress across a lawn. Instead, Mora deploys an A.I.-based autopilot to visually navigate the intricacies of every property and stay self-confined to the lawn.

With the Volta’s patented Drop&Mow™ technology, you simply lay the mower on a grassy surface and the Mora mower uses the visual autopilot to accomplish its lawn mowing task.

“I can’t see a future for “blind” robotic mowers, like those in commerce nowadays.” - said company CEO Silvio Revelli – “The future of lawn mowing is electric, autonomous and vision-powered. I think that the number one priority for this industry is to remove the perimeter wire and to maximize the safety for children and pets. Mora has been designed with these two clear priorities in mind, and I’m sure customers will love it.”

The autopilot of Mora recognizes and avoids obstacles – including edges, human body parts, pets, garden tools, toys of any color and shape. Mora excels where traditional lawn mowers fail. Mora’s contactless sensor exceeds the standards prescribed by IEC 60335-2-107 and the new ANSI/OPEI 60335-2-107-2019 presented this week at GIE+EXPO. Mora detects and avoids also a thin sea towel laid on the grass. Mora respects little wild animals - too often injured by robotic mowers in commerce.

“We look at the USA market with extreme interest. I think that a portable solution like Mora is perfect when combined with landscaping services, easily shaping ‘Uber-for-Lawn’ businesses. We are specialized in squeezing high cognitive capabilities into low-cost and low-power hardware. That’s why the prices of our A.I.-centric products result so competitive. We started our R&D specifically addressed to navigation in garden environments back in 2015, followed by 4 years of testing and patenting activity.”

Mora model “S” will retail in 2020 from 1,799.95 USD for lawns up to 0.4 acre (1600 m2). Volta will announce further details and the final design of Mora models during Myplant & Garden Fair, a three-day trade show in Milan on February 26-28, 2020. Pre-order reservations are now available on website www.volta.ai/mora/.

About Volta

At CES 2019, Volta earned the prestigious Innovation Award in the Smart Home category with their Mookkie™ electronic pet bowl, the most advanced pet feeder on the market. Mookkie deploys A.I. facial recognition of pets to service the feeding needs of each individual furry companion. For additional information on Volta, please visit www.volta.ai

To schedule an interview, please contact the PR Office at info@volta.ai


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:12aCHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE : Net asset value for september 2019
PU
05:12aCELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES : Discloseable transaction in relation to new tenancy
PU
05:12aSHENZHEN INVESTMENT : Circulars - Scrip Dividend Scheme in Relation to the Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
PU
05:11aTPL LTDXR : InstaCars, TPL join hands
AQ
05:11aNETSOL TECHNOLOGIES : Third edition of Premier Super League gets underway
AQ
05:10aJDC GROUP AG : Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH plans issuance of a new secured five-year corporate bond
EQ
05:10aNATIONAL BANK : Currency rates of NBP
AQ
05:10aP I A C A : PIA resumes flight operation for Malaysia
AQ
05:10aCOMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE : Dr. Eckart Pech joins Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE
EQ
05:09aP I A C A : PIA re-commences twice-weekly flights to Kuala Lumpur
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: No choice but to invest in oil, Shell CEO says
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks, pound rise on cautious Brexit deal hopes
3London retains global finance throne amid Brexit chaos
4SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION : BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
5Stocks, pound rise on cautious Brexit deal hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group