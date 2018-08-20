Voltage Measurement DAQ HAT for Raspberry Pi® from Measurement Computing

Measurement Computing Corporation announces the release of the MCC 118
voltage measurement DAQ HAT for Raspberry Pi®. Raspberry Pi
is the most popular single board computer in use today. Many traditional
DAQ users are designing systems around it because of its flexibility and
low cost. This growing base of Raspberry Pi users, along with
open-source software becoming more industry accepted, is driving growth
and making single board computer use more prevalent in professional DAQ
applications.
The MCC 118 provides eight single-ended analog inputs with sample rates
up to 100 kS/s per for taking single point or waveform voltage
measurements. Up to eight MCC HATs can be stacked onto one Raspberry Pi
providing up to 64 channels of data and a maximum throughput of 320 kS/s.
MCC DAQ Hats have advantages over other HATs currently on the market.
Most other HATs are non-validated designs, with low resolution and
accuracy, and much slower sample rates. MCC HATs provide quality
measurements from a trusted source. Using an MCC DAQ HAT will shorten
time-to-market and reduce support costs associated with using
non-validated designs.
The open-source MCC DAQ HAT Library of commands in C/C++® and
Python™ allows users to develop applications on Linux. The
library is available to download from GitHub.
Comprehensive API and hardware documentation is also provided.
The MCC 118 is the first in a series of DAQ HATs, with more boards
scheduled for release starting later in 2018.
About Measurement Computing
Measurement Computing designs
and manufactures data acquisition devices that are easy to use, easy to
integrate, and easy to support. Included software options are extensive
and provided for both programmers and non-programmers. Free technical
support and low cost of ownership make Measurement Computing the easiest
choice for DAQ.
More information about Measurement Computing is available at www.mccdaq.com.
Click below to see a photo of the MCC 118:
https://www.mccdaq.com/press_releases/pr_photos/PR-MCC-118-B.jpg
