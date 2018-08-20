Log in
Voltage Measurement DAQ HAT for Raspberry Pi® from Measurement Computing

08/20/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

Measurement Computing Corporation announces the release of the MCC 118 voltage measurement DAQ HAT for Raspberry Pi®. Raspberry Pi is the most popular single board computer in use today. Many traditional DAQ users are designing systems around it because of its flexibility and low cost. This growing base of Raspberry Pi users, along with open-source software becoming more industry accepted, is driving growth and making single board computer use more prevalent in professional DAQ applications.

The MCC 118 provides eight single-ended analog inputs with sample rates up to 100 kS/s per for taking single point or waveform voltage measurements. Up to eight MCC HATs can be stacked onto one Raspberry Pi providing up to 64 channels of data and a maximum throughput of 320 kS/s.

MCC DAQ Hats have advantages over other HATs currently on the market. Most other HATs are non-validated designs, with low resolution and accuracy, and much slower sample rates. MCC HATs provide quality measurements from a trusted source. Using an MCC DAQ HAT will shorten time-to-market and reduce support costs associated with using non-validated designs.

The open-source MCC DAQ HAT Library of commands in C/C++® and Python allows users to develop applications on Linux. The library is available to download from GitHub. Comprehensive API and hardware documentation is also provided.

The MCC 118 is the first in a series of DAQ HATs, with more boards scheduled for release starting later in 2018.

About Measurement Computing
Measurement Computing designs and manufactures data acquisition devices that are easy to use, easy to integrate, and easy to support. Included software options are extensive and provided for both programmers and non-programmers. Free technical support and low cost of ownership make Measurement Computing the easiest choice for DAQ.

More information about Measurement Computing is available at www.mccdaq.com.

Click below to see a photo of the MCC 118:
https://www.mccdaq.com/press_releases/pr_photos/PR-MCC-118-B.jpg


© Business Wire 2018
