Volunteers Travel to Kuwait to Serve their 100,000th Steak Dinner to Deployed Members of the Minnesota National Guard

05/25/2019 | 04:04pm EDT

This Memorial Day weekend a Minnesota nonprofit broke a record and served it’s 100,000th steak dinner to a deployed soldier with the Minnesota National Guard. What started back in 2004 as an idea to connect service members and families reached a sizzling and significant milestone today when volunteers from Serving Our Troops traveled to Kuwait to serve a meal to members of the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Red Bull Infantry Division, currently deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190525005010/en/

Spc. Theoo Cameron-Williams, a member of the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Red Bull Infantry Divis ...

Spc. Theoo Cameron-Williams, a member of the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Red Bull Infantry Division, is served a special steak dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait by volunteers from Minnesota-based Serving Our Troops. This meal marks the 100,000th steak served by the volunteer group since the program began in 2004. Spc. Cameron-Williams is from Minneapolis, Minn. Photo by Michael Murray

Volunteers from Minnesota have been organizing and funding special dinners for National Guard members and their families for 15 years. For this event half the team served family members in St. Paul, Minnesota, while the other half of volunteers traveled to Kuwait for this groundbreaking partnership.

More than 650 members of the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Red Bull Infantry Division are currently deployed across the Middle East, providing leadership, command, and planning as a part of Operation Spartan Shield. They are building partner-nation military capacity throughout the region, promoting regional self-reliance and increased security. The Red Bulls are responsible for operations across approximately 10 countries.

Serving Our Troops has prepared meals for Minnesota National Guard Members in Kosovo, Iraq, Kuwait, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and several locations in Minnesota. It’s a simple thing; dinner with the family. All the meals are provided free of charge through the generosity of Minnesota businesses and individual donors. If all the steaks were lined up, they would stretch more than 11 miles. Visit servingourtroops.com for more information.


