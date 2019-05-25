Volunteers Travel to Kuwait to Serve their 100,000th Steak Dinner to Deployed Members of the Minnesota National Guard

This Memorial Day weekend a Minnesota nonprofit broke a record and
served it’s 100,000th steak dinner to a deployed soldier with the
Minnesota National Guard. What started back in 2004 as an idea to
connect service members and families reached a sizzling and significant
milestone today when volunteers from Serving Our Troops traveled to
Kuwait to serve a meal to members of the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th
Red Bull Infantry Division, currently deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.
Spc. Theoo Cameron-Williams, a member of the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Red Bull Infantry Division, is served a special steak dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait by volunteers from Minnesota-based Serving Our Troops. This meal marks the 100,000th steak served by the volunteer group since the program began in 2004. Spc. Cameron-Williams is from Minneapolis, Minn. Photo by Michael Murray
Volunteers from Minnesota have been organizing and funding special
dinners for National Guard members and their families for 15 years. For
this event half the team served family members in St. Paul, Minnesota,
while the other half of volunteers traveled to Kuwait for this
groundbreaking partnership.
More than 650 members of the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Red Bull
Infantry Division are currently deployed across the Middle East,
providing leadership, command, and planning as a part of Operation
Spartan Shield. They are building partner-nation military capacity
throughout the region, promoting regional self-reliance and increased
security. The Red Bulls are responsible for operations across
approximately 10 countries.
Serving Our Troops has prepared meals for Minnesota National Guard
Members in Kosovo, Iraq, Kuwait, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and
several locations in Minnesota. It’s a simple thing; dinner with the
family. All the meals are provided free of charge through the generosity
of Minnesota businesses and individual donors. If all the steaks were
lined up, they would stretch more than 11 miles. Visit servingourtroops.com
for more information.
