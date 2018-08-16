Voluntis : Releases Upgraded Version of Insulia to Improve User Experience, Including Spanish

Regulatory News:
Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris - ticker: VTX - ISIN Code: FR
0004183960), a digital biotech specialized in digital therapeutics,
announces the release of an upgraded version of Insulia that improves
user experience and makes Insulia available in Spanish.
“Over the past year, we’ve worked closely with the medical community and
people with diabetes using Insulia to understand how we can further help
meet their needs,” said Ellie Strock, Vice President of US Medical
Affairs at Voluntis. “The beauty of digital therapeutics like
Insulia is that we can use this feedback to continuously improve them,
making insulin management ever easier.”
The addition of Spanish will allow providers and payers to expand the
reach of Insulia for their at-risk diabetes population. The diabetes
prevalence among Hispanics is 43% higher than the national average in
the United States.1 In a recent study, 52% of Hispanics had
poor glycemic control and were at higher risk for cardiometabolic
abnormalities than non-Hispanic whites.2
Voluntis will be presenting the upgraded Insulia digital therapeutic at
the AADE conference at booth #451 on the exhibition floor. In addition,
attendees can come see our poster entitled “Smart Phones, Smart Coaches,
Smart Patients: How to Use Digital Coaching in Type 2 Diabetes
Management” (#P827).
About Insulia®
Insulia® provides automated basal insulin dose
recommendations and coaching messages for people with type 2 diabetes
while enabling the health care team to remotely monitor progress. A
healthcare practitioner prescribes Insulia using their dedicated web
portal and sets up the treatment plan rules that will adjust basal
insulin dosing based on the person’s specific needs. The user then
receives an activation code to get started with their personalized app.
Once downloaded, the app uses blood glucose readings and any hypo
symptoms to recommend doses in real-time. These are constantly updated
using clinical algorithms built into the application. Data is
automatically shared with the health care team, who can remotely monitor
the patient’s progress toward their goal thanks to tailored
notifications. This enables providers to deliver tailored telemedicine
services, a practice increasingly supported by payers worldwide. Insulia
is available for people using any brand of basal insulin including Lantus®,
Levemir®, Toujeo®, Tresiba® (U-100) and
Basaglar®.
For further information: http://www.insulia.com
About Voluntis
Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from
chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus
improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis’
solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the
care team so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage
side effects or monitor symptoms. These real-time recommendations are
based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium
technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital
therapeutics. These include Insulia® and Diabeo®
in diabetes as well as eCO and ZEMY in oncology. Voluntis has
long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies such as
Roche, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Onduo. Based out of Boston and Paris,
France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics
Alliance.
Insulia® is a registered trademark of Voluntis.
For further information: http://www.voluntis.com
1https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/pdfs/data/statistics/national-diabetes-statistics-report.pdf
2http://www.diabetes.org/newsroom/press-releases/2014/diabetes-among-hispanics-all-are-not-equal.html
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005447/en/