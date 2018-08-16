Log in
Voluntis : Releases Upgraded Version of Insulia to Improve User Experience, Including Spanish

08/16/2018 | 12:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris - ticker: VTX - ISIN Code: FR 0004183960), a digital biotech specialized in digital therapeutics, announces the release of an upgraded version of Insulia that improves user experience and makes Insulia available in Spanish.

“Over the past year, we’ve worked closely with the medical community and people with diabetes using Insulia to understand how we can further help meet their needs,” said Ellie Strock, Vice President of US Medical Affairs at Voluntis. “The beauty of digital therapeutics like Insulia is that we can use this feedback to continuously improve them, making insulin management ever easier.”

The addition of Spanish will allow providers and payers to expand the reach of Insulia for their at-risk diabetes population. The diabetes prevalence among Hispanics is 43% higher than the national average in the United States.1 In a recent study, 52% of Hispanics had poor glycemic control and were at higher risk for cardiometabolic abnormalities than non-Hispanic whites.2

Voluntis will be presenting the upgraded Insulia digital therapeutic at the AADE conference at booth #451 on the exhibition floor. In addition, attendees can come see our poster entitled “Smart Phones, Smart Coaches, Smart Patients: How to Use Digital Coaching in Type 2 Diabetes Management” (#P827).

About Insulia®

Insulia® provides automated basal insulin dose recommendations and coaching messages for people with type 2 diabetes while enabling the health care team to remotely monitor progress. A healthcare practitioner prescribes Insulia using their dedicated web portal and sets up the treatment plan rules that will adjust basal insulin dosing based on the person’s specific needs. The user then receives an activation code to get started with their personalized app. Once downloaded, the app uses blood glucose readings and any hypo symptoms to recommend doses in real-time. These are constantly updated using clinical algorithms built into the application. Data is automatically shared with the health care team, who can remotely monitor the patient’s progress toward their goal thanks to tailored notifications. This enables providers to deliver tailored telemedicine services, a practice increasingly supported by payers worldwide. Insulia is available for people using any brand of basal insulin including Lantus®, Levemir®, Toujeo®, Tresiba® (U-100) and Basaglar®.

For further information: http://www.insulia.com

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis’ solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the care team so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real-time recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics. These include Insulia® and Diabeo® in diabetes as well as eCO and ZEMY in oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies such as Roche, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Onduo. Based out of Boston and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

Insulia® is a registered trademark of Voluntis.

For further information: http://www.voluntis.com

1https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/pdfs/data/statistics/national-diabetes-statistics-report.pdf
2http://www.diabetes.org/newsroom/press-releases/2014/diabetes-among-hispanics-all-are-not-equal.html


© Business Wire 2018
