Voluntis : appoints Berkley Nelson as Chief Growth Officer

Regulatory News:
Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN:
FR0004183960), a company specializing in digital therapeutics, today
announced that Berkley Nelson has joined the company as Chief Growth
Officer and member of Voluntis’ Leadership Team. Berkley will head
Voluntis’ commercial activities to develop new partnerships with payer
and provider organizations in North America.
Berkley has over 20 years of leadership in medical devices and medical
services, serving in various business development and growth functions
in companies such as United Allergy Services (UAS), Medtronic, Optum
(previously Alere Health) and Siemens Medical Solutions Diagnostics.
Berkley most recently served as Vice President, Payer Relations and
Business Development at UAS. While there, he developed, led and executed
its payer and provider strategy throughout the United States. Prior to
UAS, Berkley worked as VP of Managed Care at Medtronic, Cardiocom
Division, where he developed the payer strategy and led the managed care
segment focused around heart failure. He holds a Bachelor of Science in
Biology with a Health Sciences concentration from Brigham Young
University in Provo, Utah.
Pierre Leurent, CEO of Voluntis: “We are thrilled to have
Berkley join us at Voluntis. His deep expertise in payer relations and
business development will help us rapidly consolidate our commercial
efforts in the United States with payers and providers alike. With his
energy and vision for the future of healthcare, we feel strongly that
Berkley is the right person to lead Voluntis’ business growth and
advance the large-scale rollout of our diabetes and oncology solutions.”
Berkley Nelson, Chief Growth Officer: “I am very pleased to
join this ambitious company. Digital therapeutics represent the next
frontier in healthcare and Voluntis is a front-runner of this vibrant
new industry. The company has already created strong relationships with
payers, providers, patients and pharma. I look forward to working with
this innovative team and leveraging my experience to expand Voluntis’
business in the United States.”
About Voluntis
Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from
chronic conditions to self- manage their treatment every day, thus
improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis’
solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the
care team so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage
side effects or monitor symptoms. These real- time recommendations are
based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium
technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital
therapeutics, especially in diabetes and oncology. Voluntis has
long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies such as
Abbvie, AstraZeneca, Roche, Sanofi and Onduo. Based out of Boston and
Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics
Alliance. For further information: http://www.voluntis.com.
Voluntis is traded on the Euronext Paris – Compartment C market
Ticker: VTX – ISIN: FR0004183960
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005827/en/