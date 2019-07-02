Voluntis : maintains a strong and promising view for the company's future

Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960), a company specializing in digital therapeutics, takes a look at the latest developments in the first half of 2019 and confirms its roadmap.

Pierre Leurent, CEO of Voluntis, declares: “During the first half of the year, we actively pursued the deployment of our diabetes solutions and the development of our oncology platform. Voluntis' market momentum is positive and its product portfolio is expanding. The strategic value of our digital therapeutics, particularly in the United States, has been gaining traction.”

The deployment of the Group’s digital therapeutics should benefit from the positive evolution of the reimbursement framework for telemedicine acts in the United States, which is progressively expanding since the beginning of the year.

Continued progress in diabetes

As announced, the Group continued to enhance the capabilities of its Insulia product and work toward regulatory milestones. Voluntis has obtained CE marking for the new version of Insulia, which incorporates NPH (human) insulin. This version is being reviewed by the FDA in the United States, where the rising cost of insulin treatment has become a major public health issue.

The first results from real-world Insulia patients confirm increasing consumer engagement and adherence to treatment recommendations. In addition, qualitative data showed a high level of satisfaction.

Successful development in oncology

In oncology, Voluntis has finalized the development of its multicancer symptom management solution and reaffirms its ambition to be able to launch its product in the second half of 2019. Voluntis' Theraxium oncology platform and expertise are increasingly recognized by pharmaceutical companies and the Group is actively working to establish new partnerships.

Expanding the organization in the United States

In recent months, Voluntis has considerably expanded its organization and skills in order to distribute its digital therapeutics to healthcare providers and payers directly, particularly in the United States. This first half of the year saw the appointment of Berkley Nelson as Chief Growth Officer. Berkley Nelson leads Voluntis' commercial activities to develop new partnerships with health insurance companies and healthcare providers in North America.

Outlook

Digital therapeutics represent a promising market for Voluntis linked to the digital transformation of healthcare. The Group is confident that its ongoing developments will confirm the value of its digital therapeutics and the recognition of the unique nature of Voluntis' assets in this area.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from chronic conditions to self- manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis’ solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the care team so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real- time recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in diabetes and oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies such as Abbvie, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Onduo. Based out of Boston and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For further information: http://www.voluntis.com.

Voluntis is traded on the Euronext Paris – Compartment C market

Ticker: VTX – ISIN: FR0004183960

