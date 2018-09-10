Log in
Volvo Cars listing delayed on valuation concerns - FT

09/10/2018 | 08:18am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Geely logo is shown at the Chinese automaker's display in Detroit

(Reuters) - Chinese company Geely is delaying the listing of Volvo Cars due to valuation concerns amidst a global trade war, the Financial Times reported.

Geely believed it had the backing for a flotation valuing Volvo Cars at $30 billion (23 billion pounds), but was worried that investors, many of whom were expected to be Swedish pension funds, would see the stock slip after the float, the FT reported. https://on.ft.com/2Qil9Vt

Volvo Cars Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson told the newspaper that "conditions right now are not optimal to give certain upside for the investors" and "stable market conditions" were needed for a listing.

Geely and Volvo Cars were not immediately available for comment.

In May, Reuters reported that Geely had hired three investment banks for an initial public offering this year that could value Volvo Cars in a broad range of $16 billion to $30 billion.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

