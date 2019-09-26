Log in
Volvo Penta Celebrates 60 Years of Innovation Stemming from Aquamatic Sterndrive

09/26/2019 | 03:37pm EDT

Company reflects on long line of industry firsts since the revolutionary sterndrive launch in 1959

In line with the vision of Easy Boating, Volvo Penta has a rich history of market-leading innovations. This year the company celebrates the 60th anniversary of one of its most iconic products, the Aquamatic sterndrive, and the six decades of marine advancements that have followed. Today, Volvo Penta has a wide range of marine propulsion solutions for boats, whether power or sail, from 17 feet to over 100 feet.

60 years of innovation stemming from Volvo Penta Aquamatic Sterndrive

Since debuting the Aquamatic sterndrive in 1959 at the New York Boat Show, Volvo Penta has remained focused on delivering solutions that improve the overall experience to grow boating. Bringing to market unconventional ideas, designed with boaters, builders and dealers in mind, has guided the company through the more than half a century since the progressive propulsion solution was unveiled. Notable innovations include the Volvo Penta DuoProp (1982), Inboard Performance System (IPS) (2005), Joystick (2006), Glass Cockpit (2013), Forward Drive (2015) and Easy Connect (2018), among others.

“All of the products introduced over these last 60 years have contributed to a range of integrated propulsion solutions that are reliable, easy to use and fuel efficient,” said Ron Huibers, president and CEO of Volvo Penta of the Americas and head of the global gasoline segment. “These changes have been delivered by a team that has dared to innovate and bring technology to customers who are seeking better performance and more efficiency in their boating experience. These advancements have impacted all segments of our business, whether power, sail or the outboard segment.”

In this anniversary year, Volvo Penta has launched a range of significant new products and continues to drive transformation in the boating industry:

  • New D4/D6 propulsion package with extended and simplified service, increased performance and better fuel efficiency
  • Volvo Penta Seven Marine Integrated Outboard with DuoProp, which earned a 2019 Innovation Award
  • New DPI Aquamatic sterndrive with smooth shifting
  • Released the second generation of Electronic Vessel Control (EVC2). A key feature for the end user is the On-Board Maintenance Assistant, which provides users with service dates, as well as ability to keep track of past servicing and diagnostic information such as oil levels in engine and IPS, right from the Glass Cockpit display.
  • Enhanced Easy Connect for advanced remote visibility into the boat’s propulsion system
  • Debut of an electric saildrive prototype

“The company will continue to build on its innovation culture and make even more advances through integration in automation, connectivity and electromobility. Together with our partners, we are proudly shaping the boating experience of tomorrow,” said Huibers. “While we’re proud to look back on our past successes, our eyes are focused on the future. The best years are still ahead of us.”

About Volvo Penta

Volvo Penta, with approximately 3,500 dealers in over 130 countries, is a world-leading and global manufacturer of engines and complete power systems for boats, vessels and industrial applications. The engine program comprises diesel and gasoline engines with power outputs of between 10 and 1,000 hp. Volvo Penta is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy trucks, buses and construction equipment.

Connect with Volvo Penta of the Americas on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram for the latest company news and insights.


