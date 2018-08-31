Vonex : Appendix 4E

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018
Vonex Ltd
ABN 39 063 074 635
Appendix 4E
Preliminary Final Report
Results for announcement to the market for the year ended 30 June 2018
Revenue
Loss after tax attributable to members
Loss for the period attributable to members
30 June 2018
Down
12%to
$A8,486,196
Down
51% to (14,713,402)
Down
51% to (14,713,402)
30 June 2018
30 June 2017
Net Tangible Assets per security
Cents2.74
Cents(5.95)
|
Dividends (distributions)
|
Amount per security
|
Franked amount per security
|
Final dividend
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Interim dividend
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Previous corresponding period
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend.
|
No dividends are proposed
Control gained over entities having material effect
|
Name of entity (or group of entities)
|
n/a
|
Date from which such profit has been calculated
|
n/a
|
Contribution to the reporting entity's result
|
n/a
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018
Dividend
The Directors recommend that no dividend be paid. No dividends have been paid or declared during the year.
Status of Audit
The financial statements have been audited and an unqualified opinion has been issued.
Attachments
The Annual Report of Vonex Limited for the year ended 30 June 2018 is attached.
Nicholas Ong
Director
