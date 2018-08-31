Vonex : Appendix 4E

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Vonex Ltd

ABN 39 063 074 635

Appendix 4E

Preliminary Final Report

Results for announcement to the market for the year ended 30 June 2018

Revenue

Loss after tax attributable to members

Loss for the period attributable to members

30 June 2018

Down

12%to

$A8,486,196

Down

51% to (14,713,402)

Down

51% to (14,713,402)

30 June 2018

30 June 2017

Net Tangible Assets per security

Cents2.74

Cents(5.95)

Dividends (distributions) Amount per security Franked amount per security Final dividend Nil Nil Interim dividend Nil Nil Previous corresponding period Nil Nil Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend. No dividends are proposed

Control gained over entities having material effect

Name of entity (or group of entities) n/a Date from which such profit has been calculated n/a Contribution to the reporting entity's result n/a

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Dividend

The Directors recommend that no dividend be paid. No dividends have been paid or declared during the year.

Status of Audit

The financial statements have been audited and an unqualified opinion has been issued.

Attachments

The Annual Report of Vonex Limited for the year ended 30 June 2018 is attached.

Nicholas Ong

Director