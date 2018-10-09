Vonex : Beta Testing of Oper8tor Conference Capability to Commence

9thOctober 2018

ASX Announcement

Vonex to Commence Beta Testing of Oper8tor Conference Capability

Vonex set to commence beta testing for its Oper8tor aggregated communications app - a world‐first means of seamlessly linking all voice calls and messages across multiple platforms and devices around the world

Soft launch of the minimum viable Oper8tor App will follow in the European market, including three distinct commercialisable products: Oper8tor Conference, Oper8tor Message and Oper8tor Voice

Oper8tor utilises Vonex's patented call blast technology as a key point of difference in targeting both consumer and communication technology providers

Telecommunications innovator Vonex Limited ("Vonex" or the "Company") (ASX: VN8) is pleased to announce the imminent commencement of beta testing for its Oper8tor aggregated communications app. Through this app, Vonex aims to disrupt the communications industry by providing a means of seamlessly linking all voice calls and messages across multiple platforms and devices around the world.

Vonex is developing Oper8tor to solve the issue of time delays and technical trouble when multiple parties seek to communicate using differing technologies. The Company has identified the first opportunity to commercialise this technology through the teleconferencing service provision industry.

Commenting on the app development plans, Vonex Managing Director Matthew Fahey said:

"This is a very exciting time for Vonex as we start the testing of the much‐anticipated Oper8tor app components in preparation for our planned launch of the mobile app in 2019. It is a credit to our highly skilled development team who are undertaking this incredible project. We look forward to working through this stage which will play a critical part in the successful release of the final app."

The beta testing will involve up to 5,000 controlled users targeting data collection, bug report testing and tracking, scalability testing and refinement of the user experience.

After completing beta testing, the Company plans a soft launch of the Oper8tor app into the European market. The testing will refine three components which the Company is building for consecutive release: Oper8tor Conference, Oper8tor Message and Oper8tor Voice. The Company will introduce a fourth component, Oper8tor Video, after the initial soft launch.

One of the crucial components developed to power the app and enable the Call Blast feature is Vonex's advanced new conference call platform, Oper8tor Switchboard. The Company designed Switchboard to handle and transcode tens of thousands of simultaneous calls between different platforms. Vonex has identified Oper8tor Conference as the ideal product through which to test and further develop Switchboard.

Oper8tor Conference

The Company has focused its initial Oper8tor development work on building the Conference component. This will allow customers to schedule and conduct conferences across the public switched telephone network (PSTN) and mobile phone networks.

Oper8tor Conference, like all other Oper8tor components, will focus on ease of use, allowing scheduling and joining of conferences with minimal hassle to consumer and enterprise users. Robust, scalable technologies, and sound planning and design practices, will allow for this component to handle substantial load, and provide a highly reliable service.

Built on the Call Blast technology that Vonex has specifically designed for Oper8tor, the conference module reinvents conference call thinking. The Company's user experience designers focused on the full process, starting from setting up a conference (scheduling, inviting participants etc), through being an active participant, to what happens once a conference has completed.

To organise a conference, Vonex has developed a brand new interface that enables users to quickly and simply create single or recurring conference calls.

Figure 1. Oper8tor Conference module reinvents conference call thinking

Building on other Vonex developments such as Chrome Phone, Oper8tor allows joining of conferences using recent versions of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Microsoft Edge browsers

without the need for any additional software downloads or installation.

Vonex's Call Blast technology facilitates automatic joining of all participants to a conference. This brings the advantage of devices not previously registered with the platform not having to deal with lengthy PIN access codes, as is the case with competing providers, so users can join a call with minimal effort.

Figure 2. Real‐time editing and collaboration with Oper8tor Conference

One of the powerful features of Oper8tor Conference is a real‐time editor for shared and collaborative notes, enhancing collaboration between teams to a new level.

Vonex will initially test Oper8tor conference in a desktop format, with iOS and Android support expected by the end of October 2018.

Initial testing is required with traditional phone services, with social media testing to be introduced in stages during the beta testing period.

Oper8tor Message

Oper8tor Message will allow inter‐platform messaging across selected social networks, as well as between users of Oper8tor itself. This component will help to drive adoption of Oper8tor, complementing the voice capabilities of the app.

Oper8tor Voice

Oper8tor Voice will allow for unscheduled calling between PSTN and social media users, breaking down the barriers presented by traditional social media platforms, and providing cross platform call capabilities between social media products and traditional landlines or mobiles.

Vonex will build out support for new platforms to mirror the Oper8tor Message capabilities, using the strong foundations laid down by Oper8tor Conference for the routing of cross‐platform calls.

The Company is developing the Oper8tor Conference, Message and Voice modules to yield distinct commercial products, all scheduled for release via soft launch in 2019.

Oper8tor Video

The fourth component of Oper8tor, Oper8tor Video, will provide video conferencing capabilities.

Similarly to the message and voice functions, video conferencing capabilities will be cross‐social‐platform, allowing users to join an Oper8tor‐to‐Oper8tor and Webpage video conference without having to download the Oper8tor application itself.

