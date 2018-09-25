Log in
Vonex : Change of Registered Address

09/25/2018 | 10:18am CEST

25 September 2018

ASX Announcement

Change of Registered Office

Vonex Limited ("Vonex"or the"Company") (ASX:VN8) wishes to advise that its registered office address has changed to:

Vonex Limited

Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

All other contact details remain the same.

For more details, please contact:

Matthew Fahey

Managing Director Vonex Ltd

E:matt@vonex.com.auT: +61 411 244 224

David Tasker Managing Director Chapter One Advisors

E:dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.auT: +61 433 112 936

ENDSNicholas Ong Non-Executive Chairman Vonex Ltd

E:nick@vonex.com.auT: +61 424 598 561

Vonex Limited ABN:39 063 074 635

Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 // PO Box 510, Subiaco WA 6904

Ph:+61 8 6388 8888 //Fax:+61 8 6388 8898 //Web:www.vonex.com//Email:info@vonex.com

Disclaimer

Vonex Limited published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 08:18:01 UTC
