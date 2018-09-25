Vonex : Change of Registered Address

25 September 2018

ASX Announcement

Change of Registered Office

Vonex Limited ("Vonex"or the"Company") (ASX:VN8) wishes to advise that its registered office address has changed to:

Vonex Limited

Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

All other contact details remain the same.

For more details, please contact:

Matthew Fahey

Managing Director Vonex Ltd

E:matt@vonex.com.auT: +61 411 244 224

David Tasker Managing Director Chapter One Advisors

E:dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.auT: +61 433 112 936

ENDSNicholas Ong Non-Executive Chairman Vonex Ltd

E:nick@vonex.com.auT: +61 424 598 561

Vonex Limited ABN:39 063 074 635

Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 // PO Box 510, Subiaco WA 6904

Ph:+61 8 6388 8888 //Fax:+61 8 6388 8898 //Web:www.vonex.com//Email:info@vonex.com