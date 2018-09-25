Vonex : Change of Registered Address

25 September 2018
ASX Announcement
Change of Registered Office
Vonex Limited ("Vonex"or the"Company") (ASX:VN8) wishes to advise that its registered office address has changed to:
Vonex Limited
Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
All other contact details remain the same.
For more details, please contact:
Matthew Fahey
Managing Director Vonex Ltd
E:matt@vonex.com.auT: +61 411 244 224
David Tasker Managing Director Chapter One Advisors
E:dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.auT: +61 433 112 936
ENDSNicholas Ong Non-Executive Chairman Vonex Ltd
E:nick@vonex.com.auT: +61 424 598 561
Vonex Limited ABN:39 063 074 635
Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 // PO Box 510, Subiaco WA 6904
Ph:+61 8 6388 8888 //Fax:+61 8 6388 8898 //Web:www.vonex.com//Email:info@vonex.com
