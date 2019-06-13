Vonex : Exceeds 29,000 Registered Active PBX Users

Telecommunications innovator Vonex Limited ("Vonex" or the "Company") (ASX: VN8) is pleased to advise that it continues to deliver strong growth in its Retail business, exceeding a record 29,000 registered Private Branch Exchange (PBX) users as at 4 June 2019.

Vonex exceeds 29,000 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) users following the biggest sales month in the Company's history, with strong consistent growth driven by Australian marketing campaign and increased engagement and recruitment of Channel Partners

The Company's targeted nationwide marketing program and constructive engagement with its network of Channel Partners are having a positive effect on business activity, with May 2019 the most productive sales month in Vonex's history. This outreach is also driving consistent growth in Vonex's active userbase, which at 29,000 users has grown by 24% in the last 12 months. PBX registrations are a key indicator of business development progress as Vonex penetrates the multibillion-dollar Australian market for telco services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

These factors are driving sustainable expansion in new customer activity. Vonex is on track to deliver 25% year-on-year growth in new customer orders in the June quarter, accelerating from the 20% growth rate the Company achieved in the March quarter.

To help lead this growth, Vonex is pleased to have recently appointed Mr Terry Tangredi as Head of Sales. Mr Tangredi brings more than 25 years of senior management experience in IT, telecommunications and telematics, with expertise in the areas of organisational performance, strategy and leadership. As an internal promotion, Mr Tangredi is well-placed to build on the recent momentum of the Vonex sales team.

Vonex expects to continue to grow its PBX userbase as the Company steps up its targeted marketing to SME customers. Vonex is targeting the NBN rollout in Australia's capital cities as its campaign develops, which the Company expects to drive website traffic growth and yield new customer leads online and through channel partners across the country.

A critical element of Vonex's rapid and consistent growth in PBX users is sales through Channel Partners, a productive network of hundreds of qualified sales partners who collaborate with Vonex. Typically IT business and Managed Service Providers, Channel Partners connect Vonex with SME customers in all major Australian cities and accelerate the Company's growth by selling Vonex's proprietary technologies, including its cloud-based PBX and Vonex-branded traditional mobile, internet and business phone plans.

In the financial year to date, Vonex has recruited an additional new 72 Channel Partners. Vonex continues to sign up and onboard new Channel Partners sourced through inbound enquiries and targeted marketing to the IT and communications managed services provider community.

With national marketing in capital cities underway, the Company's focus continues to be on the recruitment of new Channel Partners across Australia to support the anticipated growth driven by the NBN rollout.

The Company expects to attract more high-performing Channel Partners as it continues to display the value of its Channel Partner focused sales software, Sign On Glass. This software has now processed 900 orders to a mixture of new and existing customers, making customer onboarding efficient and ensuring new customers become active sooner.

