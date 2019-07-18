Log in
Vonex : Exceeds 30,000 Registered Active PBX Users

07/18/2019 | 03:05am EDT

18 July 2019

ASX Announcement

Record Active PBX Users & New Order Value

  • Vonex achieves milestone of 30,000 Private Branch Exchange active daily users
  • Record sales in June quarter, up 44% on March quarter
  • Orders facilitated via Vonex's Sign on Glass technology up 26% on March quarter, a key contributor to increases in sales
  • 20,000 unique visitors to Vonex website in June quarter, up 16% on March quarter
  • Channel program strengthened with the addition of Rosa Alessi to the team, a channel manager with 20+ years' experience in telco partner programs

Vonex Limited ABN: 39 063 074 635

Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 // PO Box 510, Subiaco WA 6904

Ph:+61 8 6388 8888 // Fax:+61 8 6388 8898 // Web:www.vonex.com// Email:info@vonex.com

Telecommunications innovator Vonex Limited ("Vonex" or the "Company") (ASX: VN8) is pleased to announce it has surpassed 30,000 registered active Private Branch Exchange (PBX) users.

PBX registrations are a key indicator of business development progress as Vonex penetrates the multibillion-dollar Australian market for telco services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The milestone follows a strong quarter for Vonex, during which it achieved solid growth across several key metrics including a 44% increase in new customer sales value over the previous quarter. Sales value represents the total customer value calculated for the full contract term upfront, which exceeded $1.3m in the June quarter.

Vonex also reported 26% growth in orders through its channel partner focused sales software platform, Sign on Glass, during the June quarter compared to the previous quarter. The move to Sign on Glass is contributing to the increases in sales and conversion rates and minimizes onboarding costs. The Company also saw a 16% jump in unique visitors to its website over the previous quarter, which is positive on the Company's continued marketing efforts.

Vonex continues to attract quality talent, with Rosa Alessi, a Sydney-based channel manager with more than 20 years' experience in telco channel partner program development and management joining the team. Rosa brings with her a strong track record in building highly effective channel programs, as well as previous experience working in ASX listed companies.

Following the official partnership launch in August, Vonex expects the partnership with Qantas Business Rewards (QBR) as the VoIP and Hosted Phone System telecommunications provider to further boost sales.

Vonex Managing Director Matt Fahey said:"We're really pleased with the progress that we've made through the June quarter as we continue to show significant improvement across our key metrics. Achieving 30,000 active PBX users means we have grown our active database by 25% over the past 12 months. We expect to build on this momentum through FY20 and beyond as the QBR partnership is launched and as the NBN rollout schedule approaches its peak, leading to continued growth in active users and contracted revenue."

ENDS

For more details, please contact:

Matthew Fahey

Nicholas Ong

Managing Director

Non-Executive Chairman

Vonex Ltd

Vonex Ltd

E:matt@vonex.com.au

E:nick@vonex.com.au

T: +61 411 244 224

T: +61 424 598 561

Vonex Limited

ABN:39 063 074 635

Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 // PO Box 510, Subiaco WA 6904

Ph:+61 8 6388 8888 // Fax:+61 8 6388 8898 // Web:www.vonex.com// Email:info@vonex.com

Tim Dohrmann

NWR Communications

Investor and Media Enquiries

  1. tim@nwrcommunications.com.au
  1. +61 468 420 846

About Vonex

Vonex is a full service, award-winning telecommunications service provider selling mobile, internet, traditional fixed lines, and hosted PBX and VoIP services - predominately to the small to medium enterprise ("SME") customer under the Vonex brand. The Company also provides wholesale customers, such as internet service providers, access to the core Vonex PBX and call termination services at wholesale rates via a white label model.

Vonex also develops new technologies in the telecommunications industry, including a feature-rich cloud- hosted PBX system. Vonex is also developing the Oper8tor App, a multi-platformreal-time voice, messaging and social media app that allows users to connect with all social media friends, followers and contacts across different social medias, all consolidated into one app.

Vonex Limited ABN: 39 063 074 635

Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 // PO Box 510, Subiaco WA 6904

Ph:+61 8 6388 8888 // Fax:+61 8 6388 8898 // Web:www.vonex.com// Email:info@vonex.com

Disclaimer

Vonex Limited published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 07:04:08 UTC
