29 January 2019

Vonex Hits 26,000 Registered Active Users

Telecommunications innovator Vonex Limited("Vonex"or the"Company")(ASX: VN8) is pleased to advise that it continues to deliver consistent user growth, reaching a record 26,000 registered Private Branch Exchange (PBX) users as at 25 January 2019.

Growth in cloud-based PBX registrations is a key indicator ofVonex'sbusiness development progress as the Company deepens its penetration of the multibillion-dollar Australian market for telco services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Figure 1 depicts the consistent growth in PBX registrations that Vonex has delivered over the past two years.

Figure 1: Vonex PBX registrations

In the last 12 months Vonex has grown its PBX userbase by approximately 22%, up from 21,000 users as at January 2018.

Factors driving this customer and user growth include the continued rollout of the NBN in metropolitan areas,Vonex'scommencement in late 2018 of online marketing to all States after the completion of pilot marketing testing, and improved engagement with new and existing Channel Partners.

Vonex'sChannel Partners are helping to accelerate growth inVonex'sbusiness by selling the Company's proprietary technologies, including its cloud-based PBX and Vonex-branded traditional mobile, internet and business phone systems.

Registered PBX users are continuing to grow at a rate of approximately 500 users per month and are expected to accelerate as stage two ofVonex'smarketing program gains traction, continuing to target the capital cities of Australia.

About Vonex

Vonex is a full service, award-winning telecommunications service provider selling mobile, internet, traditional fixed lines, and hosted PBX and VoIP services - predominately to the small to medium enterprise ("SME") customer under the Vonex brand. The Company also provides wholesale customers, such as internet service providers, access to the core Vonex PBX and call termination services at wholesale rates via a white label model.

Vonex also develops new technologies in the telecommunications industry, including a feature-rich cloud-hosted PBX system. Vonex is also developing the Oper8tor App, a multi-platform real-time voice, messaging and social media app that allows users to connect with all social media friends, followers and contacts across different social medias, all consolidated into one app.

