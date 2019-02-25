Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vonex : Hits 27,000 Registered Active Users

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 04:57am EST

25 February 2019

ASX Announcement

Vonex Hits 27,000 Registered Active Users

Telecommunications innovator Vonex Limited("Vonex"or the"Company")(ASX: VN8) is pleased to advise that it continues to deliver pleasing growth, reaching a record 27,000 registered Private Branch Exchange (PBX) users as at 21 February 2019.

Growth in cloud-based PBX registrations is a key indicator ofVonex'sbusiness development progress as the Company deepens its penetration of the multibillion-dollar Australian market for telco services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Figure 1 depicts the consistent growth in PBX registrations that Vonex has delivered over the past two years. The chart also reflects the net addition of more than 1,000 new active users in less than one month-a material acceleration from the typical rate of approximately 500 new active users per month.

Figure 1: Vonex PBX registrations

Vonex has also delivered a record January for new customer orders, up 28% on new customer orders for the January period last year.

Factors driving this customer and user growth include:

  • Implementation of theCompany'sChannel Partner focused sales software, Sign on Glass (SOG), which has accelerated average deployment time for a hosted PBX customer to just 48 hours

  • The continued rollout of the National Broadband Network (NBN) in metropolitan areas, with 4.1 million premises in Australia currently ready for NBN services but not yet connected

  • Vonex'scommencement in late 2018 of targeted online marketing across all States after the successful completion of pilot marketing testing, which has driven Vonex.com.au unique visitor website traffic growth of more than 110% over the past six months

  • Improved engagement with new and existing Channel Partners

Vonex has targeted, recruited, approved and onboarded 45 new Channel Partners in FY19 to date-typically IT and communications managed services providers-and remains on track to add 100 for the year to 30 June 2019.

Vonex'sChannel Partners are helping to accelerate growth inVonex'sbusiness by selling the Company's proprietary technologies, including its cloud-based PBX and Vonex-branded traditional mobile, internet and business phone systems.

The Company expects to deliver continued strong growth in registered PBX users asVonex'smarketing program gains traction with SME customers across the capital cities of Australia.

With the latestCommunications Reportfrom the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) forecasting Australian telecommunications industry revenue to grow from $44 billion in FY18 to $47 billion by FY22, Vonex continues to see a positive outlook for growth in sales as theCompany'scustomer base expands.

ENDS

For more details, please contact:

Matthew Fahey

Nicholas Ong

Managing Director

Non-Executive Chairman

Vonex Ltd

Vonex Ltd

E:matt@vonex.com.au

E:nick@vonex.com.au

T: +61 411 244 224

T: +61 424 598 561

Vonex Limited ABN:39 063 074 635

Tim Dohrmann

NWR Communications Investor and Media Enquiries

E:tim@nwrcommunications.com.auT: +61 468 420 846

About Vonex

Vonex is a full service, award-winning telecommunications service provider selling mobile, internet, traditional fixed lines, and hosted PBX and VoIP services - predominately to the small to medium enterprise ("SME") customer under the Vonex brand. The Company also provides wholesale customers, such as internet service providers, access to the core Vonex PBX and call termination services at wholesale rates via a white label model.

Vonex also develops new technologies in the telecommunications industry, including a feature-rich cloud-hosted PBX system. Vonex is also developing the Oper8tor App, a multi-platform real-time voice, messaging and social media app that allows users to connect with all social media friends, followers and contacts across different social medias, all consolidated into one app.

Disclaimer

Vonex Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 09:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:11aBaekkun Dredging, Certified as an Inno-Biz Enterprise by Korean Government, Expanding Export Market with Eco-friendly Amphibious Dredgers
BU
05:10aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : US-China battle over Huawei comes to head at tech show
AQ
05:10aENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Announces RADIO.COM to Add Premium Audio Content From Cox Radio and Bonneville via New Partnerships - Communications
AQ
05:09aSTRONGPOINT ASA : Presentation of results 4th quarter 2018
AQ
05:09aSIMCORP A/S : – Share buyback program
AQ
05:09aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Apex Luxury Car Hire Ibiza announces addition to its premium fleet in 2019
AQ
05:09aUK and U.S. regulators build Brexit 'bridge' for derivatives
RE
05:07aFROM SENSOR TO BUSINESS VALUE : Bringing Intelligence to the Enterprise with SAP Leonardo IoT
PU
05:05aDON : and GENERIUM JSC sign term sheet to out-license co.don chondrosphere(R) to Russia
EQ
05:05aTHE NAGA GROUP AG : 'We combine Social Investing and Savings' - NAGA launches new proprietarily created 'Interest-CFD' with 2% p.a. performance and no fixed terms
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2COVESTRO : Covestro says 2019 EBITDA could halve as competition heats up
3TESLA : TESLA : Rising middle class may mean bright future for Tesla
4XIAOMI CORP : Huawei security row overshadows annual telecoms gathering
5BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.