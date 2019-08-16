Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vonex : Hits User Milestone and Launches Qantas Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 03:57am EDT

16 August 2019

ASX Announcement

Vonex Hits User Milestone and Launches Qantas Partnership

  • Vonex achieves milestone of 31,000 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) active daily users
  • Orders processed through Vonex's Sign on Glass sales technology have grown by more than 40% in the past two months
  • Vonex's partnership with Qantas Business Rewards (QBR) has launched, with significant new Qantas point‐based incentives available for Vonex customers

Telecommunications innovator Vonex Limited ("Vonex" or the "Company") (ASX: VN8) is pleased to advise of consistent sales and marketing progress across its Retail business, with the Company recently surpassing 31,000 registered daily active PBX users.

PBX registrations are a key indicator of business development progress as Vonex penetrates the multibillion‐dollar Australian market for telco services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

This milestone is the latest in a consistent period of growth for the Company, with a key recent development being 40%+ growth in orders processed through Vonex's channel‐focused sales software, Sign on Glass, in the past two months - adding more than 400 new orders since mid‐ June. Vonex's strong order growth through Sign on Glass highlights the positive financial impact of the Company's Channel Partner‐led growth strategy, and the ease with which Channel Partners are helping to expand the Company's userbase.

Vonex Limited ABN: 39 063

074 635

Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

// PO Box 510 WA 6904

Ph: +61 8 6388 8888 // Fax:+61 8 6388 8898//Web: www.vonex.com//Email: info@vonex.com

The Company is also pleased to advise that it has launched its partnership with Qantas Airways Ltd (ASX: QAN) as a VoIP and Hosted Phone System telco provider to the Qantas Business Rewards (QBR) program, as first announced to the ASX on 19 June 2019.

Through this partnership, businesses of any size can now earn unlimited QBR points for every purchase made with Vonex's monthly ONdesk cloud‐based phone plans - including its Traveller app, or its Commercial, Business, or Executive advanced plans which come with the most advanced IP desktop phone with built‐in Bluetooth and WiFi, the Yealink T5 series.

As an added incentive, Qantas and Vonex have determined that business customers may earn between 2,000 and 5,000 bonus points for taking up ONdesk cloud‐based phone plans before 31 December this year, together with an ongoing monthly point earn.

Vonex Managing Director Matt Fahey said the Company was immensely proud of the Qantas partnership, which is an integral part of Vonex's mission to be a champion of helping SMEs.

Mr Fahey said:

"In the 10 years since Vonex's foundation, we've made a major mark on the Australian telecommunications industry. We've created award‐winning cloud‐based technologies to help businesses save on their bottom‐line, while helping them communicate reliably, securely and flexibly in a way that helps them grow.

"As an example of the value we can add to a typical customer setting up with ONdesk, a small business might take 10 Business Yealink T53W handsets, seven Executive Yealink T57Ws and 10 Vonex Traveller app plans.

"In that case, not only would they never miss a call while saving thousands per year on their phone bill, but they would also now earn in excess of 100,000 QBR points in their first year from signup.

"Our modelling shows that a typical 10‐person business on the old copper network would typically spend an average of $47,000 on equipment, line and toll charges over a five‐year period. We can reduce that cost by more than half with our cloud‐based ONdesk service; over the same five‐year period, a customer's bill with Vonex would be as little as $18,000.

"Now as a Qantas Business Rewards partner, we are looking forward to giving back to Vonex customers by providing unlimited rewards for doing business in the cloud."

Vonex and QBR's partnership officially launched on 15 August, with full details of the benefits for customers available at www.vonex.com.au/qbr.

ENDS

Vonex Limited ABN: 39 063

074 635

Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

// PO Box 510 WA 6904

Ph: +61 8 6388 8888 // Fax:+61 8 6388 8898//Web: www.vonex.com//Email: info@vonex.com

For more details, please contact:

Matthew Fahey

Nicholas Ong

Managing Director

Non‐Executive Chairman

Vonex Ltd

Vonex Ltd

E:matt@vonex.com.au

E:nick@vonex.com.au

T: +61 411 244 224

T: +61 424 598 561

Tim Dohrmann

NWR Communications

Investor and Media Enquiries

  1. tim@nwrcommunications.com.au
  1. +61 468 420 846

About Vonex

Vonex is a full service, award‐winning telecommunications service provider selling mobile, internet, traditional fixed lines, and hosted PBX and VoIP services ‐ predominately to the small to medium enterprise ("SME") customer under the Vonex brand. The Company also provides wholesale customers, such as internet service providers, access to the core Vonex PBX and call termination services at wholesale rates via a white label model.

Vonex also develops new technologies in the telecommunications industry, including a feature‐rich cloud‐ hosted PBX system. Vonex is also developing the Oper8tor App, a multi‐platform real‐time voice, messaging and social media app that allows users to connect with all social media friends, followers and contacts across different social medias, all consolidated into one app.

Vonex Limited ABN: 39 063

074 635

Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

// PO Box 510 WA 6904

Ph: +61 8 6388 8888 // Fax:+61 8 6388 8898//Web: www.vonex.com//Email: info@vonex.com

Disclaimer

Vonex Limited published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 07:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:27aMODERN DENTAL : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
04:27aXERO : Appendix 3Z - Bill Veghte
PU
04:27aINVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amerisur Resources Plc
PU
04:25aDEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:25aDATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP acquires parts of IT Informatik from insolvency
EQ
04:23aBANK OF JAPAN : Japan's key bond yield ends flat in negative territory
AQ
04:22aBAYERISCHE LANDESBANK : BayernLB continues to post solid performance in the first half of 2019 with profit before taxes of EUR 315 million
PU
04:21aCARDINAL HEALTH : TBRC | Wound Care Devices Market Expected To Reach $18.28 Billion By 2022
AQ
04:17aSAMSUNG C&T : Heavy to advance smart ship technology in cooperation with equipment producers
PU
04:17aSOTHEBYS : (Traditional Chinese) Sotheby's Collaborates with Haute Joallierie Artist Anna Hu to Present 100.02-Carat Yellow Diamond Necklace at Auction
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
3Pot producer CannTrust says over half of its stock frozen following rule violation
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Notifiable trading
5NEXT : NEXT : to replace Debenhams as Ted Baker's childrenswear licence partner

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group