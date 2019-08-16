Vonex : Hits User Milestone and Launches Qantas Partnership

This milestone is the latest in a consistent period of growth for the Company, with a key recent development being 40%+ growth in orders processed through Vonex's channel‐focused sales software, Sign on Glass, in the past two months - adding more than 400 new orders since mid‐ June. Vonex's strong order growth through Sign on Glass highlights the positive financial impact of the Company's Channel Partner‐led growth strategy, and the ease with which Channel Partners are helping to expand the Company's userbase.

PBX registrations are a key indicator of business development progress as Vonex penetrates the multibillion‐dollar Australian market for telco services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Telecommunications innovator Vonex Limited ("Vonex" or the "Company") (ASX: VN8) is pleased to advise of consistent sales and marketing progress across its Retail business, with the Company recently surpassing 31,000 registered daily active PBX users.

Vonex's partnership with Qantas Business Rewards (QBR) has launched, with significant new Qantas point‐based incentives available for Vonex customers

Orders processed through Vonex's Sign on Glass sales technology have grown by more than 40% in the past two months

The Company is also pleased to advise that it has launched its partnership with Qantas Airways Ltd (ASX: QAN) as a VoIP and Hosted Phone System telco provider to the Qantas Business Rewards (QBR) program, as first announced to the ASX on 19 June 2019.

Through this partnership, businesses of any size can now earn unlimited QBR points for every purchase made with Vonex's monthly ONdesk cloud‐based phone plans - including its Traveller app, or its Commercial, Business, or Executive advanced plans which come with the most advanced IP desktop phone with built‐in Bluetooth and WiFi, the Yealink T5 series.

As an added incentive, Qantas and Vonex have determined that business customers may earn between 2,000 and 5,000 bonus points for taking up ONdesk cloud‐based phone plans before 31 December this year, together with an ongoing monthly point earn.

Vonex Managing Director Matt Fahey said the Company was immensely proud of the Qantas partnership, which is an integral part of Vonex's mission to be a champion of helping SMEs.

Mr Fahey said:

"In the 10 years since Vonex's foundation, we've made a major mark on the Australian telecommunications industry. We've created award‐winning cloud‐based technologies to help businesses save on their bottom‐line, while helping them communicate reliably, securely and flexibly in a way that helps them grow.

"As an example of the value we can add to a typical customer setting up with ONdesk, a small business might take 10 Business Yealink T53W handsets, seven Executive Yealink T57Ws and 10 Vonex Traveller app plans.

"In that case, not only would they never miss a call while saving thousands per year on their phone bill, but they would also now earn in excess of 100,000 QBR points in their first year from signup.

"Our modelling shows that a typical 10‐person business on the old copper network would typically spend an average of $47,000 on equipment, line and toll charges over a five‐year period. We can reduce that cost by more than half with our cloud‐based ONdesk service; over the same five‐year period, a customer's bill with Vonex would be as little as $18,000.

"Now as a Qantas Business Rewards partner, we are looking forward to giving back to Vonex customers by providing unlimited rewards for doing business in the cloud."

Vonex and QBR's partnership officially launched on 15 August, with full details of the benefits for customers available at www.vonex.com.au/qbr.

