Vontobel Asset Management : Strengthens Its Presence in North America With Senior Hire

02/18/2020 | 09:14am EST

Jeffrey Klepacki has been appointed Head of Intermediary Distribution, a newly-created role that reinforces Vontobel’s commitment to this important client segment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005647/en/

Jeffrey Klepacki (Photo: Business Wire)

Jeffrey Klepacki (Photo: Business Wire)

Jeff, who has more than 25 years of distribution experience in multi-product asset management, will lead the intermediary sales team. He joins Vontobel from Aberdeen Standard Investments, where he was Head of Distribution – Americas. Prior to that, he held senior-level positions in distribution at American Funds Distributors, Delaware Investments and Allianz Global Investors. Jeff holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Rutgers University and was a member of the U.S. National Rowing Team based in Princeton, New Jersey, competing in three Olympic Games between 1992 and 2000.

“Jeff brings a disciplined and client-focused mindset that supports our commitment to providing tailored and sustainable solutions to investors,” said Thomas Wittwer, Chief Executive Officer of Vontobel Asset Management, Inc., U.S. “As we continue to expand our footprint in North America by offering products that suit the needs of our clients, Jeff’s deep expertise across asset classes will be an integral part of our multi-boutique strategy.”

Commenting on his appointment, Jeff Klepacki said: “I am excited to join the Vontobel team and look forward to widening the reach of Vontobel’s unique investment solutions, including its integrated ESG approach.”

Vontobel Asset Management

Vontobel Asset Management is an active asset manager with global reach and a multi-boutique approach. Each of our boutiques draws on specialized investment talent, a strong performance culture and robust risk management. We deliver leading-edge solutions for both institutional and private clients. Our commitment to active management empowers us to invest on the basis of our convictions. We deliver value through our diverse and highly specialized teams. Employing over 440 professionals worldwide – including 180 investment specialists – we operate across 16 locations including Switzerland, Europe and the US and create strategies and solutions covering equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. The goal of achieving excellent and repeatable performance has been fundamental to our approach since 1988. A strong and stable shareholder structure guarantees our entrepreneurial independence and protects the long-term mindset that guides our decision-making.

Legal information

This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer of any kind. The services described in the document are supplied under the agreement signed with the service recipient. The nature, scope and prices of services and products may vary from one country to another and may change without notice at any time. Certain services and products are not available worldwide or from all companies of Vontobel. In addition, they may be subject to legal restrictions in certain countries.


© Business Wire 2020
