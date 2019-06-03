Vontobel Asset Management : strengthens institutional footprint in North America

Vontobel Asset Management appointed Jeff Barrow and Brian Engel as
relationship managers leading the Southeast and Midwest regions,
respectively. Together, Jeff and Brian bring 30 years of experience in
financial services. Jeff joins from DiMeo Schneider & Associates, where
he led the firm’s regional consulting and new business efforts. Brian
joins from BMO Global Asset Management, where he was responsible for
expanding the distribution of solutions to institutional investors in
the Midwest. Jeff and Brian will report to Amit Mukadam, Head of North
America Institutional Distribution.
To provide differentiated solutions to its investor base, Vontobel has
strengthened its institutional platform to include an insurance channel,
a dedicated focus in Canada with in-market expertise, and a dedicated
consultant relations effort focused on fixed income solutions. In
addition to the Quality Growth Boutique, well known for its global
equity expertise, Vontobel Asset Management’s North American platform
includes quality fixed income solutions from TwentyFour Asset Management.
“With a 35-year foothold in North America and a near 100-year history in
investment management, we look forward to delivering our deep expertise
and global footprint to more clients in the region. The enhanced
distribution platform lays the groundwork to introduce additional
solutions,” said Thomas Wittwer, Chief Executive Officer North America.
“Our equity and fixed income offerings provide investors differentiated
actively managed solutions that aim to deliver strong and repeatable
risk-adjusted returns,” said Amit Mukadam. “Jeff and Brian are great
additions who complement the team and share our client-centric and
investment-led culture.”
Vontobel Asset Management
Vontobel Asset Management is an active asset manager with global reach
and a multi-boutique approach. Each of our boutiques draws on
specialized investment talent, a strong performance culture and robust
risk management. We deliver leading-edge solutions for both
institutional and private clients. Our commitment to active management
empowers us to invest on the basis of our convictions. We deliver value
through our diverse and highly specialized teams. Employing over 400
professionals worldwide – including 170 investment specialists – we
operate across 13 locations including Switzerland, Europe and the US and
create strategies and solutions covering equities, fixed income,
multi-asset and alternative investments. The goal of achieving excellent
and repeatable performance has been fundamental to our approach since
1988. A strong and stable shareholder structure guarantees our
entrepreneurial independence and protects the long-term mindset that
guides our decision-making.
About Vontobel Quality Growth
Established in 1984, Vontobel Quality Growth is the New York-based
global investment management firm dedicated exclusively to managing
long-only global equity portfolios. Our patient, growth-oriented
investment approach is applied consistently across our six strategies:
Global, International, Emerging Markets, U.S., European and Far East
Equity. We believe the best way to achieve capital appreciation and
outperform the market over a full cycle is to invest in well-managed
businesses at sensible prices. We employ a fundamental investment
strategy that relies on bottom-up analyses to help us identify
high-quality companies.
About TwentyFour Asset Management
TwentyFour Asset Management is a specialist fixed income investor based
in the City of London, and a boutique of the Swiss-based Vontobel Group.
Since our inception in 2008, we have built a strong reputation in
Europe, for performance, expertise and innovation in our chosen sector.
Our portfolio teams cover three distinct business areas but with a high
degree of collaboration. We currently have $18.4bn in assets under
management (as at 01.31.2019).
