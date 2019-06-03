Vontobel Asset Management : strengthens institutional footprint in North America

Vontobel Asset Management adds two senior relationship managers in support of the firm’s expanding multi-boutique capabilities designed to meet the needs of institutional investors

Vontobel Asset Management appointed Jeff Barrow and Brian Engel as relationship managers leading the Southeast and Midwest regions, respectively. Together, Jeff and Brian bring 30 years of experience in financial services. Jeff joins from DiMeo Schneider & Associates, where he led the firm’s regional consulting and new business efforts. Brian joins from BMO Global Asset Management, where he was responsible for expanding the distribution of solutions to institutional investors in the Midwest. Jeff and Brian will report to Amit Mukadam, Head of North America Institutional Distribution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005128/en/

Jeff Barrow (Photo: Business Wire)

To provide differentiated solutions to its investor base, Vontobel has strengthened its institutional platform to include an insurance channel, a dedicated focus in Canada with in-market expertise, and a dedicated consultant relations effort focused on fixed income solutions. In addition to the Quality Growth Boutique, well known for its global equity expertise, Vontobel Asset Management’s North American platform includes quality fixed income solutions from TwentyFour Asset Management.

“With a 35-year foothold in North America and a near 100-year history in investment management, we look forward to delivering our deep expertise and global footprint to more clients in the region. The enhanced distribution platform lays the groundwork to introduce additional solutions,” said Thomas Wittwer, Chief Executive Officer North America.

“Our equity and fixed income offerings provide investors differentiated actively managed solutions that aim to deliver strong and repeatable risk-adjusted returns,” said Amit Mukadam. “Jeff and Brian are great additions who complement the team and share our client-centric and investment-led culture.”

Vontobel Asset Management

Vontobel Asset Management is an active asset manager with global reach and a multi-boutique approach. Each of our boutiques draws on specialized investment talent, a strong performance culture and robust risk management. We deliver leading-edge solutions for both institutional and private clients. Our commitment to active management empowers us to invest on the basis of our convictions. We deliver value through our diverse and highly specialized teams. Employing over 400 professionals worldwide – including 170 investment specialists – we operate across 13 locations including Switzerland, Europe and the US and create strategies and solutions covering equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. The goal of achieving excellent and repeatable performance has been fundamental to our approach since 1988. A strong and stable shareholder structure guarantees our entrepreneurial independence and protects the long-term mindset that guides our decision-making.

About Vontobel Quality Growth

Established in 1984, Vontobel Quality Growth is the New York-based global investment management firm dedicated exclusively to managing long-only global equity portfolios. Our patient, growth-oriented investment approach is applied consistently across our six strategies: Global, International, Emerging Markets, U.S., European and Far East Equity. We believe the best way to achieve capital appreciation and outperform the market over a full cycle is to invest in well-managed businesses at sensible prices. We employ a fundamental investment strategy that relies on bottom-up analyses to help us identify high-quality companies.

About TwentyFour Asset Management

TwentyFour Asset Management is a specialist fixed income investor based in the City of London, and a boutique of the Swiss-based Vontobel Group. Since our inception in 2008, we have built a strong reputation in Europe, for performance, expertise and innovation in our chosen sector. Our portfolio teams cover three distinct business areas but with a high degree of collaboration. We currently have $18.4bn in assets under management (as at 01.31.2019).

Legal information

This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer of any kind. The services described in the document are supplied under the agreement signed with the service recipient. The nature, scope and prices of services and products may vary from one country to another and may change without notice at any time. Certain services and products are not available worldwide or from all companies of Vontobel. In addition, they may be subject to legal restrictions in certain countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005128/en/