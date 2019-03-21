Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vontobel Financial Products GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 10:00am EDT

Vontobel Financial Products GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vontobel Financial Products GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.03.2019 / 14:55
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vontobel Financial Products GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2019 German: https://zertifikate.vontobel.com/DE/Rechtliche_Dokumente English: https://certificates.vontobel.com/SE/EN/Products/Legal_Documents


21.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

790365  21.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=790365&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:12aIowa Health Information Network and PatientPing Partner to Power Real-Time Care Coordination Solution
PR
10:11aDARDEN RESTAURANTS : shares rise on 3Q earnings
AQ
10:11aFARMAKO : World's Largest Import Contract for Pharmaceutical Cannabis
GL
10:10aSAP : Support Portal Soars in siteIQ eBusiness Index Ranking
PU
10:10aBARCO : won! rAVe's Best of ISE 2019 awards
PU
10:10aSAP ARIBA LIVE : Three Trillion Reasons to Help the World Spend Better
PU
10:10aFROM MICROSOFT IGNITE IN AMSTERDAM : New Microsoft 365 enhancements to reduce costs, increase security and boost productivity
PU
10:10aCME GROUP : Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call
PR
10:10aHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:08aTENCENT : China's Game Crackdown Batters Tencent's Profit
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to cut reliance on China gaming after profit hit
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely Auto promises more models to support sales in..
3MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : No Fed boost for European stocks as banks fall; chipmakers shi..
4HEIDELBERGCEMENT : HEIDELBERGCEMENT : expects moderate sales, profit growth in 2019
5SK HYNIX INC : South Korea chipmaker shares rise on Micron's industry recovery outlook

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.