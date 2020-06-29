Voodle : Transforms Business Communication With Short Video App for Keeping Teams in Sync in the New Workplace

Short Video App for Business Streamlines Workflows and Mitigates Video Conferencing Fatigue for Remote Workers

Voodle, a next-generation short video app for business, built to help teams overcome the challenges of the new workplace by transforming the way information is shared and discovered across an organization, is now available for free in the Apple App Store. With business offices all over the world upholding social distancing and remote working practices, the Voodle platform helps teams stay aligned and connected by capturing important business moments through short video and sharing across the places where work happens.

“Voodle is designed for the new workplace and helps teams address the challenges of working outside an office environment, including lost water-cooler moments and the fear of missing out,” said Rachel Lanham, the Chief Customer Officer of Voodle. “Similar to how Slack disrupted the email inbox, Voodle streamlines video communications by providing a smart alternative for all the times a quick 60-second video – shared with the right people – works better than a video conference call that takes so much more time. Now teammates can quickly share customer updates, status reports, account progress, and other important business moments across all their favorite work platforms - without losing the emotion and context.”

Voodle re-envisions the power of short video for the workplace. The best elements of short video experiences for consumers are paired with critical features for business, resulting in a radical new way for organizations to communicate in the new normal. Individuals can quickly record important business moments as they happen – and share the knowledge that connects teams and drives action. With the click of a button, short videos are shared with individuals and teams – or across the places where work gets done most, like Salesforce, Hubspot, and Slack. AI-powered search allows anyone in the organization to instantly discover and watch relevant voodles, trending voodle topics or the most loved voodles.

Voodle also gives users the freedom to watch short video the way they prefer with options such as 2x speed viewing, written transcriptions, or highlight reels accessible from anywhere, at any time.

“Voodle has helped streamline the way our team connects and stays aligned day-to-day, since going remote,” said Amy Balliett, the CEO of Killer Visual Strategies. “You take for granted all of the small interactions that happen in an office, where valuable information is informally being exchanged and new ideas are formed. Long and often tedious video conference calls aren't the solution though. It turns out, it's far more efficient – and fun – to share informative and insightful short videos throughout the work day to create a powerful new form of team engagement."

It’s easy to get started using Voodle. Simply download the Voodle app from the Apple App Store, create a group – and then make and share voodles with colleagues, teams, or an entire organization. Visit www.voodle.com to learn more about Voodle.

About Voodle

Voodle is the short video app for business. Teams use Voodle to capture, share and discover important business moments as they happen. It’s the fastest and most effective way to connect teams with information that drives action across the organization.

Voodle is the future of work. Help your team quickly share and discover important information so they can make more informed decisions faster, no matter where they work--home, office, or on the road.

www.voodle.com

