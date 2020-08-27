Log in
Vorboss : Elevates Central London's Smartest Skyscraper

08/27/2020 | 10:47am EDT

100Gbps Vorboss connectivity at 22 Bishopsgate is powering the future of smart buildings

Vorboss is now providing 22 Bishopsgate, the most technologically advanced and people focused building in Central London, with industry-leading 100Gbps connectivity, helping to deliver its vision of a connected community and power ‘smart building’ technology designed to drive real-time, data-driven insights on sustainability, space, health and productivity.

AXA IM - Real Assets, the developers behind 22 Bishopsgate, commissioned Vorboss to install a high-bandwidth 100Gbps service with dual resilience throughout the 62-storey tower.

“22 Bishopsgate is setting new standards for workspaces in London and reliable internet connectivity is essential to not only its tenants, but its core operations,” said Timothy Creswick, Vorboss CEO. “When AXA IM - Real Assets explained their requirements for a smart building, we immediately understood how critical our service would be and knew we could help fulfil their vision, delivering the most bandwidth to a single customer location.”

End-to-end Vorboss fibre is providing ‘plug-and-play’ functionality to every tenant and powering Microsoft’s Azure Digital Twins IoT platform, which embeds machine learning insights into the core building management system. The 100Gbps service will also support technology amenities like facial recognition, environmental sensors, and advanced energy usage analytics.

“We built 22 Bishopsgate with people at the heart of our plans,” explains Harry Badham, AXA IM - Real Assets Head of UK Development. “Our partnership with Vorboss gives us the confidence that our residents will get the reliable connectivity they need and that we have the technology foundation required to support our residents, now and in the future.”

22 Bishopsgate intends to create a connected community over its 1.275m square feet, meaning Vorboss will be powering seamless, speedy connectivity to tenants as they move throughout the building. The unparalleled fibre service helped 22 Bishopsgate become a WiredScore Platinum building, the industry’s highest certification for infrastructure, wireless coverage, connectivity and power.

“This is essential infrastructure and waiting weeks for installation is no longer acceptable,” adds Creswick. “Our service allows tenants to move in and get connected within a matter of days. We want our clients focused on growing their businesses, not worrying about connectivity.”

The tenant-centred offering has embedded infrastructure throughout the building, with access to termination points on every floor. Businesses can rapidly access Vorboss internet services and easily scale as the business grows, with the confidence that Vorboss connectivity is able to support the highest technological requirements and ensure this ‘smart building’ is future-proofed for years to come.


© Business Wire 2020
