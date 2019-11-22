Log in
Vostok New Ventures Ltd's Nomination Committee

11/22/2019 | 10:00am EST

Stockholm, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Nomination Committee for the 2020 AGM has been appointed in accordance with the principles resolved by the 2019 AGM. The members of the Nomination Committee are:

  • Jake Hennemuth, appointed by Acacia Partners;
  • Boris Zhilin, appointed by Armor Advisors LLC;
  • Evert Carlsson, appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder; and
  • Lars O Grönstedt, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vostok New Ventures.

As per the resolution of the 2019 AGM, the task of the Nomination Committee is to make recommendations to the 2020 AGM regarding the following matters:
(i)    election of the Chairman for the AGM,
(ii)   election of Directors,
(iii)   election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors,
(iv)  remuneration to the Directors,
(v)   election of the Company’s auditors,
(vi)  compensation to the Company’s auditors, and
(vii)  proposal for how to conduct the nomination process for the 2021 AGM.

Shareholders who wish to present a motion to the AGM regarding the above-mentioned issues are requested to contact the Chairman of the Nomination Committee via e-mail at nominationcommittee@vostoknewventures.com not later than February 1st, 2020.

For further information please contact:
Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations: +46 (0)8 545 015 50

Vostok New Ventures Ltd is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) of Vostok New Ventures are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV SDB. For more information on Vostok New Ventures, visit www.vostoknewventures.com.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CET on November 22, 2019.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
