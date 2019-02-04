Vostok New Ventures depository receipt buy-back

Stockholm, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vostok New Ventures Ltd (“Vostok New Ventures” or “the Company”) has between January 29 and February 1, 2019 repurchased 1,994,098 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), at an average price of SEK 71.64. This represents 2.33% of the total number of SDRs of Vostok New Ventures. The company currently holds 3,120,050 repurchased SDRs. The total number of outstanding SDRs of Vostok New Ventures, excluding repurchased SDRs, is 82,568,259.

