Vostok New Ventures depository receipt buy-back

02/04/2019 | 02:01am EST

Stockholm, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vostok New Ventures Ltd (“Vostok New Ventures” or “the Company”) has between January 29 and February 1, 2019 repurchased 1,994,098 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), at an average price of SEK 71.64. This represents 2.33% of the total number of SDRs of Vostok New Ventures. The company currently holds 3,120,050 repurchased SDRs. The total number of outstanding SDRs of Vostok New Ventures, excluding repurchased SDRs, is 82,568,259.

For further information please contact:
Björn von Sivers, Head of Investor Relations, Tel +46 8 545 015 50

Vostok New Ventures Ltd, formerly Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd, is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) of Vostok New Ventures are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV SDB. For more information on Vostok New Ventures, visit www.vostoknewventures.com.

Attachment

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
