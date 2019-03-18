Vostok New Ventures depository receipt buy-back

Stockholm, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vostok New Ventures Ltd (“Vostok New Ventures” or “the Company”) has between March 11 and March 15, 2019 repurchased 139,712 ordinary Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), at an average price of SEK 50.50. This represents 0.16% of the total number of ordinary SDRs of Vostok New Ventures. The Company currently holds 8,442,053 repurchased ordinary SDRs. The total number of outstanding ordinary SDRs of Vostok New Ventures, excluding repurchased SDRs, is 77,246,256.

For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, Head of Investor Relations, Tel +46 8 545 015 50

Vostok New Ventures Ltd, formerly Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd, is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) of Vostok New Ventures are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV SDB. For more information on Vostok New Ventures, visit www.vostoknewventures.com.

