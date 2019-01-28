Vostok New Ventures gives notice of early redemption of bonds with ISIN SE0010023390 and ISIN SE0011337294

Stockholm, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vostok New Ventures Ltd (“Vostok New Ventures” or the “Company”) will make an early redemption of all outstanding bonds of series 2017/2020 with ISIN SE0010023390 (“Bond 2017/2020”) and series 2018/2022 with ISIN SE0011337294 (“Bond 2018/2022” and together with Bond 2017/2020, the “Bonds”) in accordance with the respective terms and conditions of the Bonds.

On January 28, 2019, the Company sent an irrevocable notice of early redemption to all directly registered owners and registered authorised nominees (Sw. förvaltare) in the debt register for each Bond kept by Euroclear Sweden as of January 25, 2019.

The early redemption date is set to February 21, 2019. In accordance with their respective terms and conditions, Bond 2017/2020 will be redeemed at an amount equal to 102.75 per cent. of the nominal amount (i.e. SEK 1,027,500 per Bond 2017/2020) and Bond 2018/2022 will be redeemed at an amount equal to 102.00 per cent. of the nominal amount (i.e. SEK 1,020,000 per Bond 2018/2022).

The redemption amount, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to and including the early redemption date, will be paid to each person who is registered as owner of Bonds in the debt register maintained by Euroclear Sweden at end of business on February 14, 2019. In connection with the redemption, the Bonds will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.

In accordance with the press release of January 25, 2019, the Company intends to use part of the net proceeds from the sale of Avito to redeem the Bonds. In order to ensure that the sale of Avito and the following distribution to the shareholders by way of a mandatory redemption program do not conflict with the terms and conditions of the Bonds, the Company has requested and obtained approval in the form of a technical waiver from the agent, Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ), representing the bondholders.

This notice is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell with respect to any securities of the Company.

