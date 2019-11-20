Log in
Voter Funnel Study: 2019 Kentucky Gubernatorial Election

Dynata Study Shows Television Remains the Most Effective Influencer of Kentucky Voters

Today, the Television Bureau of Advertising released research on Kentucky voters as part of its ongoing Voter Funnel Study.

“We watched how political campaigns used local broadcast TV to reach voters during a competitive governor’s race,” TVB President and CEO Steve Lanzano remarked. “Political campaigns know how important TV is to voters, and our findings in Kentucky show local broadcast television is still the most effective medium to reach and influence voters.”

The survey, administered by Dynata, finds that:

  • Voters’ decisions were influenced by media. In the first stage of the Voter Funnel (awareness), 94% of voters said some type of media influenced them; 40% cited TV as the “most important,” followed by 10% who cited local TV station websites and/or apps, making an extremely powerful combination. The top 5 included social media (8%), radio (6%) and an ad in the mail (4%).
  • 67% of voters said television motivated them to get out and vote, twice that of the next closest, social media, at 34%.
  • Local broadcast TV news was the most trusted news source, while news on TV station websites and/or apps was the most trusted digital source. Voters found fake news to be most prevalent on social media and cable news.
  • Political online searches were influenced by TV ads. Overall, 76% of adults said TV ads influenced their political online search, growing with Republicans (77%), Democrats (78%) and adults 18-34 (86%).

Lanzano noted, “The gubernatorial race, from the primaries to election day, brought in $20.7 million to Kentucky’s TV stations, according to CMAG data. These numbers are huge and demonstrate candidates know advertising on local broadcast TV is essential.”

Voter Funnel research was conducted from November 6th to 12th via an opt-in survey of 1,037 Kentucky respondents. To qualify, respondents needed to be a registered voter and exposed to any of over 20 media platforms, both traditional and digital, in the past two months.

More information: Voter Funnel Study.

About TVB:

TVB is the trade association representing America’s local broadcast television industry: www.tvb.org.

About We Get Voters:

We Get Voters is a campaign created by the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) to promote local broadcast TV’s voter influence and political impact.


© Business Wire 2019
