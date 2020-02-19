Log in
Vow ASA : Invitation to presentation of Results for Second Half Year 2019 on Wednesday 26 February

02/19/2020 | 03:15pm EST

Vow ASA will release its Second Half Year 2019 result on Wednesday 26 February at hrs. 08.00.

The company will present the results the same day at hrs. 10.00 at MESH in Tordenskioldsgate 3. A light snack will be served from 09.45.

To attend the presentation, please notify Vow ASA by e-mail to: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com

Venue: MESH, the Lounge, Tordenskioldsgate 3, 0160 Oslo

 

For further queries, please contact:

Erik Magelssen – CFO
Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com

 

About Vow ASA
In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW). In 2018 the Vow group had annual revenues of NOK 430 million and 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-15 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
