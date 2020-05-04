Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vow ASA : Notice of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 10:00am EDT

Vow ASA's Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday 25 May at hrs. 13.00.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed and is also being sent to the company's shareholders.

For further queries, please contact:

 

Erik Magelssen – CFO
Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com

 

About Vow ASA
In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW). 

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-15 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:12aGOGO INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10:12aPENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : - Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
PR
10:11aNURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : Plc concluded co-determination procedure with employees working in Finland
AQ
10:11aBMW : German car-making states want incentive worth 4,000 euros for electric cars - Soeder
RE
10:11aCOVID-19 OR HUNGER : The Time to Transform Africa's Food Systems is Now
PR
10:11aMEDIA SHOWER : Receives Small Business Grant from Citizens Bank for Coronavirus Communication
BU
10:10aWall Street gives back more of April’s leap, led by airlines
AQ
10:10aSHOE CARNIVAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:10aMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:09aGovt likely to pay third of rent for entrepreneurs
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Japan's Abe asks experts to come up with road map to restart economy
4AMS AG : AMS : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
5TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : France's Total looks to expand in Australia selling power

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group