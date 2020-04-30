Log in
Vow ASA : Termination of market-making agreement with Sparebank1 Markets

04/30/2020 | 09:59am EDT

Vow ASA has terminated its market-making agreement with Sparebank1 Markets. The last day of participation will be 30 June 2020.

The termination follows the positive development and increased liquidity in the shares.

 

Henrik Badin – CEO
Vow ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

 

About Vow ASA
In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW). 

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-15 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
