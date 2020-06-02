Log in
Vow ASA : Vow subsidiary with contract in Italy for sterilization of medical herbs

06/02/2020 | 03:07am EDT

Vow’s subsidiary ETIA has been awarded a Euro 0.7 million contract in Italy with its technology Safesteril to sterilize and debacterize medical herbs.

The ETIA Safesteril is an innovative steam sterilization process for spices, herbs, dehydrated vegetables, food, and other pharmaceutical ingredients.

With growing health awareness and worldwide medical plants market expansion, the volume for medical herbs corresponds to an addressable market potential of around 300 to 400 Safesteril machines.

This is the second contract for ETIA in the last few days totaling more than Euro 3 million. I’m thrilled to experience such diversified demand in many industries driven by health safety and environmental sustainability”: says Henrik Badin, CEO Vow ASA, in a statement.


For further enquiries, please contact:

Henrik Badin – CEO
Vow ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020). The Vow group has 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
