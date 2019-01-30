Voxware : Continues Streak of 30% or More Year-Over-Year Growth

Voxware,
a leading provider of cloud-based voice and analytic supply chain
solutions, today announced FY2018 was a record year for the company.
Driven by the largest year of Software as a Service (SaaS) sales in its
history, and upgrades of its flagship Voice Management Suite (VMS),
Voxware achieved 32% revenue growth in FY2018 as compared to the
previous year. This marks the sixth consecutive year the company has
attained greater than 30% annual growth.
Voxware attributes the success from the previous year to three key
factors: 1) Expansion of automated workflows
across all functions in the warehouse; 2) Increased use of multimodal
technology (combination of voice, scanning, augmented
reality); and 3) Customers are progressively attracted to replacing
outdated legacy systems in favor of Android technology for all the
advantages it offers.
“Our success in 2018 is a result of us sticking with our strategy of
continuously investing in our product, both from a functional and
technological standpoint,” said Keith Phillips, President and CEO of
Voxware. “The advancements that we have developed are significantly
impacting the bottom line for our customers by automating workflows
throughout the distribution center and making distribution operations
more efficient.”
Voxware continues to see strong growth from retail, food & beverage,
hospitality and healthcare companies. These organizations realize the
critical nature of delivering the right product at the right time or
risk losing a customer. Ballester Hermanos, Cone Health, McLane Global,
Metrix, Price Chopper and RBI Corporation all became valued Voxware
customers in 2018.
Meanwhile Artex, EBP Supply, Haggar Clothing Co., Mas Bodega, Mohawk,
Neiman Marcus, PFG (Performance Food Group), Smiffy’s, SpecSavers and
West Marine upgraded to the latest Android version, added new workflows
across their distribution centers or expanded the number of users and
facilities.
“The ongoing labor shortage is expected to impact many of the industries
we serve well into 2019. It’s our belief we’re best positioned to help
organizations overcome these challenges with our automation solutions,”
said Phillips. “At the end of the day, consumers have many options when
it comes to choosing where to spend their money. If they aren’t
satisfied with the total experience, they will go someplace else. We
want to ensure our customers continue to meet and exceed expectations.”
About Voxware
Voxware offers technology solutions that deliver essential supply chain
information exactly when and where it’s needed, optimizing the speed,
accuracy and efficiency of distribution operations. Its product suite
includes both warehouse
automation and analytics
solutions uniquely focused on distribution functions. With these
solutions, companies reach an unprecedented understanding of how best to
manage their operations, improving profitability by reducing costs and
exceeding customer expectations. For more information, please visit www.voxware.com.
