Voxware : Continues Streak of 30% or More Year-Over-Year Growth

For the sixth consecutive year, Voxware delivers strong sales from new customers and upgrades from existing customers

Voxware, a leading provider of cloud-based voice and analytic supply chain solutions, today announced FY2018 was a record year for the company. Driven by the largest year of Software as a Service (SaaS) sales in its history, and upgrades of its flagship Voice Management Suite (VMS), Voxware achieved 32% revenue growth in FY2018 as compared to the previous year. This marks the sixth consecutive year the company has attained greater than 30% annual growth.

Voxware attributes the success from the previous year to three key factors: 1) Expansion of automated workflows across all functions in the warehouse; 2) Increased use of multimodal technology (combination of voice, scanning, augmented reality); and 3) Customers are progressively attracted to replacing outdated legacy systems in favor of Android technology for all the advantages it offers.

“Our success in 2018 is a result of us sticking with our strategy of continuously investing in our product, both from a functional and technological standpoint,” said Keith Phillips, President and CEO of Voxware. “The advancements that we have developed are significantly impacting the bottom line for our customers by automating workflows throughout the distribution center and making distribution operations more efficient.”

Voxware continues to see strong growth from retail, food & beverage, hospitality and healthcare companies. These organizations realize the critical nature of delivering the right product at the right time or risk losing a customer. Ballester Hermanos, Cone Health, McLane Global, Metrix, Price Chopper and RBI Corporation all became valued Voxware customers in 2018.

Meanwhile Artex, EBP Supply, Haggar Clothing Co., Mas Bodega, Mohawk, Neiman Marcus, PFG (Performance Food Group), Smiffy’s, SpecSavers and West Marine upgraded to the latest Android version, added new workflows across their distribution centers or expanded the number of users and facilities.

“The ongoing labor shortage is expected to impact many of the industries we serve well into 2019. It’s our belief we’re best positioned to help organizations overcome these challenges with our automation solutions,” said Phillips. “At the end of the day, consumers have many options when it comes to choosing where to spend their money. If they aren’t satisfied with the total experience, they will go someplace else. We want to ensure our customers continue to meet and exceed expectations.”

About Voxware

Voxware offers technology solutions that deliver essential supply chain information exactly when and where it’s needed, optimizing the speed, accuracy and efficiency of distribution operations. Its product suite includes both warehouse automation and analytics solutions uniquely focused on distribution functions. With these solutions, companies reach an unprecedented understanding of how best to manage their operations, improving profitability by reducing costs and exceeding customer expectations. For more information, please visit www.voxware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005082/en/