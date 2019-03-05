Voxware : Expands Global Presence

Voxware,
a leading provider of cloud-based voice and analytic supply chain
solutions, today announced two strategic partnerships in markets
previously untapped by Voxware. Ai
Links Limited, a Singapore-based supply chain consulting firm and Onlog
AS, a supply chain and logistics solutions provider headquartered in
Norway will serve as value added resellers (VAR) in their respective
regions.
“We are extremely excited to announce these partnerships and expand our
international footprint beyond North America, Latin American and the
EU,” said Keith Phillips, President and CEO of Voxware. “There is a
global need for our automation
solutions, and we are eager to support our new partners to help them be
successful.”
“What immediately caught my attention about Voxware is how innovative
their technology is,” said Steve
Shea, Owner of Ai Links. “It is a complete warehouse automation
solution with a comprehensive analytics offering. While I was evaluating
other vendors, Voxware stood out among the competition and I believe can
quickly become a major player in the Asia Pacific region. I am proud to
become an extension of the team.”
Onlog AS will focus on its existing customers in Norway and field
opportunities from Denmark, Sweden and Iceland.
“We have been searching for a voice solutions partner who operates on
Android because of the flexibility it offers,” said Jarle
Hotvedt, Managing Director of Onlog AS. “This was not a reality with
our previous partner. Our new partnership will allow us to offer
specialized integrations with different platforms while helping
customers increase efficiency and save on capital expenses.”
About Voxware
Voxware offers technology solutions that deliver essential supply chain
information exactly when and where it’s needed, optimizing the speed,
accuracy and efficiency of distribution operations. Its product suite
includes both warehouse
automation and analytics solutions
uniquely focused on distribution functions. With these solutions,
companies reach an unprecedented understanding of how best to manage
their operations, improving profitability by reducing costs and
exceeding customer expectations. For more information, please visit www.voxware.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005966/en/