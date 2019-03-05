Log in
Voxware : Expands Global Presence

03/05/2019 | 07:31pm EST

Two new partnerships expected to increase opportunities in Asia Pacific and Scandinavian Markets

Voxware, a leading provider of cloud-based voice and analytic supply chain solutions, today announced two strategic partnerships in markets previously untapped by Voxware. Ai Links Limited, a Singapore-based supply chain consulting firm and Onlog AS, a supply chain and logistics solutions provider headquartered in Norway will serve as value added resellers (VAR) in their respective regions.

“We are extremely excited to announce these partnerships and expand our international footprint beyond North America, Latin American and the EU,” said Keith Phillips, President and CEO of Voxware. “There is a global need for our automation solutions, and we are eager to support our new partners to help them be successful.”

“What immediately caught my attention about Voxware is how innovative their technology is,” said Steve Shea, Owner of Ai Links. “It is a complete warehouse automation solution with a comprehensive analytics offering. While I was evaluating other vendors, Voxware stood out among the competition and I believe can quickly become a major player in the Asia Pacific region. I am proud to become an extension of the team.”

Onlog AS will focus on its existing customers in Norway and field opportunities from Denmark, Sweden and Iceland.

“We have been searching for a voice solutions partner who operates on Android because of the flexibility it offers,” said Jarle Hotvedt, Managing Director of Onlog AS. “This was not a reality with our previous partner. Our new partnership will allow us to offer specialized integrations with different platforms while helping customers increase efficiency and save on capital expenses.”

About Voxware

Voxware offers technology solutions that deliver essential supply chain information exactly when and where it’s needed, optimizing the speed, accuracy and efficiency of distribution operations. Its product suite includes both warehouse automation and analytics solutions uniquely focused on distribution functions. With these solutions, companies reach an unprecedented understanding of how best to manage their operations, improving profitability by reducing costs and exceeding customer expectations. For more information, please visit www.voxware.com.


© Business Wire 2019
