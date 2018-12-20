Voya Financial Announces Results of Exchange Offer for its 4.7% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2048

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) (“Voya” or the “Company”) announced today the results of the exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) for any and all of the outstanding 4.7% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2048 (the “Old Notes”) issued by the Company for an equal principal amount of new 4.7% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2048 (the "New Notes") issued by the Company that have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The New Notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured, junior subordinated basis by Voya Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of the Company.

The Exchange Offer commenced on November 19, 2018, and expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 19, 2018.

U.S. Bank National Association, acting as exchange agent for the Exchange Offer, advised the Company that $350,000,000 of the $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes have been validly tendered for exchange, representing 100.00% of the principal amount of the outstanding Old Notes.

In accordance with the terms of the Exchange Offer, the Company has accepted all of the Old Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn.

This press release is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, New Notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, New Notes, or any other securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The Exchange Offer was made pursuant to the prospectus dated November 19, 2018, and the related letter of transmittal and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

