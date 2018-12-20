Voya Financial Announces Results of Exchange Offer for its 4.7% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2048

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) (“Voya” or the “Company”) announced
today the results of the exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) for any
and all of the outstanding 4.7% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior
Subordinated Notes due 2048 (the “Old Notes”) issued by the Company for
an equal principal amount of new 4.7% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior
Subordinated Notes due 2048 (the "New Notes") issued by the Company that
have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
"Securities Act"). The New Notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured,
junior subordinated basis by Voya Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of the
Company.
The Exchange Offer commenced on November 19, 2018, and expired at 5:00
p.m., New York City time, on December 19, 2018.
U.S. Bank National Association, acting as exchange agent for the
Exchange Offer, advised the Company that $350,000,000 of the
$350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes have been
validly tendered for exchange, representing 100.00% of the principal
amount of the outstanding Old Notes.
In accordance with the terms of the Exchange Offer, the Company has
accepted all of the Old Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn.
This press release is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an
offer to buy, New Notes or any other securities, and shall not
constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a
sale of, New Notes, or any other securities, in any jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The Exchange Offer
was made pursuant to the prospectus dated November 19, 2018, and the
related letter of transmittal and only to such persons and in such
jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.
COMMENTARY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking
statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead
represent only Voya’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by
their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside Voya’s control. It is
possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the
anticipated results indicated in these statements. Factors that may
cause actual results to differ from those in any forward-looking
statement also include those described under “Risk Factors,”
“Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations-Trends and Uncertainties” and “Business-Closed
Blocks-CBVA” in Voya’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2018, in Voya’s
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018,
filed with the SEC on November 1, 2018, and the other filings Voya makes
with the SEC.
