Voya Financial Announces Results of Exchange Offer for its 4.7% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2048

12/20/2018 | 10:17pm CET

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) (“Voya” or the “Company”) announced today the results of the exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) for any and all of the outstanding 4.7% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2048 (the “Old Notes”) issued by the Company for an equal principal amount of new 4.7% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2048 (the "New Notes") issued by the Company that have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The New Notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured, junior subordinated basis by Voya Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of the Company.

The Exchange Offer commenced on November 19, 2018, and expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 19, 2018.

U.S. Bank National Association, acting as exchange agent for the Exchange Offer, advised the Company that $350,000,000 of the $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes have been validly tendered for exchange, representing 100.00% of the principal amount of the outstanding Old Notes.

In accordance with the terms of the Exchange Offer, the Company has accepted all of the Old Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn.

This press release is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, New Notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, New Notes, or any other securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The Exchange Offer was made pursuant to the prospectus dated November 19, 2018, and the related letter of transmittal and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

COMMENTARY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Voya’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside Voya’s control. It is possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those in any forward-looking statement also include those described under “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Trends and Uncertainties” and “Business-Closed Blocks-CBVA” in Voya’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2018, in Voya’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, filed with the SEC on November 1, 2018, and the other filings Voya makes with the SEC.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 14.3 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $8.6 billion in revenue in 2017. The company had $543 billion in total assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2018. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as one of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute, one of the 2018 World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine and one of the Top Green Companies in the U.S. by Newsweek magazine.


© Business Wire 2018
