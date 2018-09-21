Voya Financial Named to 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), announced today that it has been named to the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the third consecutive year. Launched in 1999, the DJSI represents the gold standard for corporate sustainability and is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on an analysis of financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors and S&P DJSI’s robust index methodology. Of the 35 companies in the diversified financial services industry invited to disclose data for the 2018 DJSI, only seven were selected for inclusion in the index.

“It is an honor to once again be part of the select group of financial services companies that have earned membership in this year’s Dow Jones Sustainability Index,” said Chairman and CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. “We have made great strides to integrate ethics and sustainability into all aspects of our business operations – and we are pleased to have those efforts recognized by the investment community.”

Voya scored in the 81st percentile in the DJSI, surpassing the average score by three points and the minimum score by 17. The company scored high in a number of key focus areas including customer relationship management, information security, policy influence, environmental reporting, corporate citizenship and philanthropy.

More information about Dow Jones' sustainability indices is available at http://www.sustainability-indices.com/.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 14.3 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $8.6 billion in revenue in 2017. The company had $528 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2018. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as one of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; one of the 2018 World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005518/en/