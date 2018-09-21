Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Voya Financial Named to 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 08:03pm CEST

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), announced today that it has been named to the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the third consecutive year. Launched in 1999, the DJSI represents the gold standard for corporate sustainability and is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on an analysis of financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors and S&P DJSI’s robust index methodology. Of the 35 companies in the diversified financial services industry invited to disclose data for the 2018 DJSI, only seven were selected for inclusion in the index.

“It is an honor to once again be part of the select group of financial services companies that have earned membership in this year’s Dow Jones Sustainability Index,” said Chairman and CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. “We have made great strides to integrate ethics and sustainability into all aspects of our business operations – and we are pleased to have those efforts recognized by the investment community.”

Voya scored in the 81st percentile in the DJSI, surpassing the average score by three points and the minimum score by 17. The company scored high in a number of key focus areas including customer relationship management, information security, policy influence, environmental reporting, corporate citizenship and philanthropy.

More information about Dow Jones' sustainability indices is available at http://www.sustainability-indices.com/.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 14.3 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $8.6 billion in revenue in 2017. The company had $528 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2018. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as one of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; one of the 2018 World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:01pSUBARU : Ascent Earns Top Safety Pick+ Award
AQ
09:01pRITE AID : Moms Demand Action, Everytown Respond to Fatal Shooting at Aberdeen Rite-Aid Warehouse
AQ
09:01pJOERNS HEALTHCARE : Announces David Johnson as CEO
PR
09:01pRegEd CEO & Founder to Speak at FSI Forum in Salt Lake City, Utah
GL
09:01pAMERESCO : Announces Investor Events During Solar Power International Trade Show
BU
08:59pMACY'S : Filed by "insiders" prior intended sale of restricted stock. Non-EDGAR filing
PU
08:57pAssocia Colorado Association Services Hires Kristin Chalfant as General Manager of Larimer Place
GL
08:55pAdviser says U.S. close to Mexico-only NAFTA deal, Canada unmoved
RE
08:54pGREAT WEST LIFECO : Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer to speak at CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference
AQ
08:53pDUKE ENERGY : Flood Shuts Down N.C. Power Plant, Sweeps Waste Into River
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
2MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation
4REPSOL : Caixa, Repsol Shares Fall After Caixa's Stake Sale News
5NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.