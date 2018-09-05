Voya Financial Prices Offering of Series A Preferred Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) (“Voya” or the “Company”), announced
today that it has priced a registered public offering (the “Offering”)
of 325,000 shares of its 6.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series A, $1,000 liquidation preference per share (the
“Series A Preferred Stock”), at an offering price of $1,000 per share.
The Offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected
to close on September 12, 2018.
Voya intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to purchase or
redeem certain outstanding notes and debentures of Voya and Voya
Holdings Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Voya, to pay fees and
expenses related to such purchases and for general corporate purposes.
Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC,
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, and RBC Capital
Markets, LLC are acting as Joint Book-Running Managers for the Offering.
This press release is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an
offer to buy, shares of Series A Preferred Stock or any other
securities, and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation
of an offer to buy, or a sale of, shares of Series A Preferred Stock, or
any other securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale is unlawful. The Offering is being made pursuant to
an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Offering is being made only by means of
a prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement, which may be
obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, you may request these documents by calling Deutsche Bank
Securities, Inc. at (800) 503-4611 (toll-free); Credit Suisse Securities
(USA) LLC at (800) 221-1037 (toll-free); Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner &
Smith Incorporated at 1-800-294-1322; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC at
1-866-375-6829 (toll-free) or 212-618-7706 (collect).
COMMENTARY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this press release, including those describing the
closing of the Offering and the expected use of proceeds from the
Offering, constitute forward looking statements. These statements are
not historical facts but instead represent only Voya’s belief regarding
future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain
and outside Voya’s control. It is possible that actual results will
differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in
these statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from
those in any forward-looking statement also include those described
under “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations-Trends and Uncertainties” and
“Business-Closed Blocks-CBVA” in Voya’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC on February 23,
2018, in Voya’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June
30, 2018, filed with the SEC on August 6, 2018, and the other filings
Voya makes with the SEC.
About Voya Financial®
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and
protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the
financial needs of approximately 14.3 million individual and
institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500
company that had $8.6 billion in revenue in 2017. The company had $528
billion in total assets under management and administration as of June
30, 2018. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future
possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s
vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great
Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally
committed to conducting business in a way that is socially,
environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been
recognized as one of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the
Ethisphere Institute, one of the 2018 World’s Most Admired Companies by
Fortune magazine and one of the Top Green Companies in the U.S. by
Newsweek magazine.
