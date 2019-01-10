Voya Financial Selected as New Service Provider for Art Institute of Chicago Retirement Plans

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced that its Retirement business has been selected as the recordkeeper for the Art Institute of Chicago’s Defined Contribution, Retirement,Tax Deferred Savings and 457(b) Deferred Compensation Plans.

The Art Institute of Chicago is the nonprofit corporation that oversees operations of the museum and school of the Art Institute of Chicago. It has retirement plans representing more than $110 million in assets and approximately 2,500 participants as of the third quarter of 2018. The transition to Voya’s platform is scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2019.

As part of its commitment to advancing the retirement readiness of all Americans, Voya will provide plan members with localized support and access to industry-leading educational tools and resources. These include Voya’s myOrangeMoney® retirement-income-estimating capabilities and participant website experience, as well as communication and education programs designed to engage and motivate employees to save.

“At Voya, we are committed to delivering our clients exceptional plan administration solutions and services that help their participants get to and through retirement, and we are pleased the Art Institute of Chicago has recognized this commitment by selecting us as their new provider,” said Heather Lavallee, president of Tax-Exempt Markets for Voya Financial. “We look forward to supporting the broader retirement and financial wellness needs of the Institute’s employees and successfully growing our new relationship.”

SageView Consulting assisted the Art Institute of Chicago with the search process and ultimate selection of Voya as the new recordkeeper.

Voya Financial’s Retirement business serves clients of all sizes and across all sectors, including employers in the government and other tax-exempt retirement plan markets. As a leader and advocate for greater retirement readiness, Voya Financial is committed to delivering on its vision to be America’s Retirement Company® and on its mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 14.3 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $8.6 billion in revenue in 2017. The company had $543 billion in total assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2018. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as one of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; one of the 2018 World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

