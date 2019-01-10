Voya Financial Selected as New Service Provider for Art Institute of Chicago Retirement Plans

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced that its Retirement
business has been selected as the recordkeeper for the Art Institute of
Chicago’s Defined Contribution, Retirement,Tax Deferred Savings and
457(b) Deferred Compensation Plans.
The Art Institute of Chicago is the nonprofit corporation that oversees
operations of the museum and school of the Art Institute of Chicago. It
has retirement plans representing more than $110 million in assets and
approximately 2,500 participants as of the third quarter of 2018. The
transition to Voya’s platform is scheduled to take place in the first
quarter of 2019.
As part of its commitment to advancing the retirement readiness of all
Americans, Voya will provide plan members with localized support and
access to industry-leading educational tools and resources. These
include Voya’s myOrangeMoney® retirement-income-estimating
capabilities and participant website experience, as well as
communication and education programs designed to engage and motivate
employees to save.
“At Voya, we are committed to delivering our clients exceptional plan
administration solutions and services that help their participants get
to and through retirement, and we are pleased the Art Institute of
Chicago has recognized this commitment by selecting us as their new
provider,” said Heather Lavallee, president of Tax-Exempt Markets for
Voya Financial. “We look forward to supporting the broader retirement
and financial wellness needs of the Institute’s employees and
successfully growing our new relationship.”
SageView Consulting assisted the Art Institute of Chicago with the
search process and ultimate selection of Voya as the new recordkeeper.
Voya Financial’s Retirement business serves clients of all sizes and
across all sectors, including employers in the government and other
tax-exempt retirement plan markets. As a leader and advocate for greater
retirement readiness, Voya Financial is committed to delivering on its
vision to be America’s Retirement Company® and on its mission
to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one
institution at a time.
About Voya Financial®
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and
protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the
financial needs of approximately 14.3 million individual and
institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500
company that had $8.6 billion in revenue in 2017. The company had $543
billion in total assets under management and administration as of
September 30, 2018. With a clear mission to make a secure financial
future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time —
Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®.
Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work®
Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way
that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically
responsible. Voya has been recognized as one of the 2018 World’s Most
Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; one of the
2018 World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine; as a
member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to
Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by
Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com.
