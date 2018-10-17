Voya Named a World’s Best Employer by Forbes

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), announced today that it has been named
one of the World’s Best Employers by Forbes, ranking at 194 on
the list of 500 selected companies.
“At Voya, we cultivate an environment where our people can grow and
thrive as we pursue our vision to be America’s Retirement Company,” said
Rodney O. Martin, Jr., Chairman and CEO, Voya Financial. “This
recognition is a testament to our commitment to being a different kind
of company – in how we serve our customers as well as how we treat our
employees. Being recognized as a top employer is a source of pride for
everyone at Voya.”
The World’s Best Employers list honors leading organizations who
demonstrate strong performance along with the ability to attract and
retain high-performing talent. In compiling the list, Forbes considers
an organization’s quantitative metrics, including sales, profits, assets
and market value – as well as their work environment and role as an
employer. Forbes partnered with market research company,
Statista, to compile more than 430,000 global recommendations using both
macro-global polling methods and regionally based surveying – in order
to evaluate companies as a top employer.
For the complete list of companies, please visit the full
ranking.
About Voya Financial®
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and
protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the
financial needs of approximately 14.3 million individual and
institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500
company that had $8.6 billion in revenue in 2017. The company had $528
billion in total assets under management and administration as of June
30, 2018. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future
possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s
vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a
“Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute,
Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is
socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya
has been recognized as one of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies®
by the Ethisphere Institute; one of the 2018 World’s Most Admired
Companies by Fortune magazine; as a member of the Bloomberg
Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability
Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more
information, visit voya.com.
Follow Voya Financial on Facebook,
LinkedIn
and Twitter @Voya.
VOYA-IR
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005514/en/