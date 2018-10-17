Log in
Voya Named a World’s Best Employer by Forbes

10/17/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), announced today that it has been named one of the World’s Best Employers by Forbes, ranking at 194 on the list of 500 selected companies.

“At Voya, we cultivate an environment where our people can grow and thrive as we pursue our vision to be America’s Retirement Company,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., Chairman and CEO, Voya Financial. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to being a different kind of company – in how we serve our customers as well as how we treat our employees. Being recognized as a top employer is a source of pride for everyone at Voya.”

The World’s Best Employers list honors leading organizations who demonstrate strong performance along with the ability to attract and retain high-performing talent. In compiling the list, Forbes considers an organization’s quantitative metrics, including sales, profits, assets and market value – as well as their work environment and role as an employer. Forbes partnered with market research company, Statista, to compile more than 430,000 global recommendations using both macro-global polling methods and regionally based surveying – in order to evaluate companies as a top employer.

For the complete list of companies, please visit the full ranking.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 14.3 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $8.6 billion in revenue in 2017. The company had $528 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2018. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as one of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; one of the 2018 World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR


© Business Wire 2018
