Voya Named a World’s Best Employer by Forbes

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), announced today that it has been named one of the World’s Best Employers by Forbes, ranking at 194 on the list of 500 selected companies.

“At Voya, we cultivate an environment where our people can grow and thrive as we pursue our vision to be America’s Retirement Company,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., Chairman and CEO, Voya Financial. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to being a different kind of company – in how we serve our customers as well as how we treat our employees. Being recognized as a top employer is a source of pride for everyone at Voya.”

The World’s Best Employers list honors leading organizations who demonstrate strong performance along with the ability to attract and retain high-performing talent. In compiling the list, Forbes considers an organization’s quantitative metrics, including sales, profits, assets and market value – as well as their work environment and role as an employer. Forbes partnered with market research company, Statista, to compile more than 430,000 global recommendations using both macro-global polling methods and regionally based surveying – in order to evaluate companies as a top employer.

