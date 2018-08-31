Log in
Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration

08/31/2018 | 10:53pm CEST

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR):

TO:

 

Interested Parties

 

DATE:

August 31, 2018

 

The following dividend information is for the 31 Days of August for Voya Prime Rate Trust (CUSIP No. 92913A 10 0):

 
 
 
 

DIVIDEND: $0.0250

 

Declaration Date: 8/31/2018

 

Ex. Date: 9/07/18

 

Record Date: 9/10/18

 

Payable Date: 9/24/18

 
 

Voya Investment Management Co. LLC

Dan Norman

7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road

Managing Director

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Phone: (480)477-2112

Fax: (480)477-2722

 
 

If you would like to receive this Dividend Declaration via email,

please email Bonnie.Dacier@voya.com


© Business Wire 2018
