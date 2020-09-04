Log in
Voyager Aviation Holdings to Hold 2nd Quarter 2020 Investor Update Call

09/04/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

Voyager Aviation Holdings, LLC (the “Company”) announced today that it will hold its Second Quarter 2020 Investor Call on September 9th at 12:00 PM Eastern. The call is not open to the public and is intended for holders of the Company’s Senior Notes due 2021 (VAHLLC 8 1/2 08/15/21). The dial-in details for the call be accessed on the Company’s password-protected investor website (Voyager Investor Site).

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Voyager Aviation Holdings, LLC does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2020
