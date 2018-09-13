Voyager to Launch Crypto Trading Offering for Institutional Investors, Names Glenn Barber Chief Institutional Officer

Accelerated Institutional Rollout and Addition of Capital Markets
Veteran a Result of Increasing Buy-Side Demand
CryptoTrading Technologies, LLC a subsidiary of Voyager Digital Holdings
Inc. (“Voyager”),
a new and licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a
turnkey solution to trade crypto-assets, today announced that Glenn
Barber has joined as Chief Institutional Officer of Voyager
Institutional. Voyager Institutional is a newly formed business line
that will focus solely on delivering its best-in-class crypto trading
solution to traditional buy-side firms, hedge funds, brokerages and
market makers, among other professional investors. In his role, Barber
is charged with cultivating relationships, driving broader awareness of
the brand, and activating new accounts throughout the institutional
community. The institutional rollout is expected to commence late in Q4
2018.
The timing of Barber’s hiring and the establishment of Voyager
Institutional stems in part from the immediate and increasing
institutional demand that Voyager
has experienced since it announced plans this summer to launch its first
offering later this year – a commission-free mobile trading application
for retail investors that delivers best execution via smart order
routing technology.
Stephen Ehrlich, CEO of Voyager, said: “Expanding our offering and
leveraging our infrastructure to include the institutional community was
always a part of our long-term strategic roadmap. Based on the sheer
number of conversations since we announced our retail offering, it’s
clear that there is a void in the marketplace and an immediate desire by
institutions to participate in and offer their clients access to this
emerging asset class without the significant resources, costs and time
that would be required to develop an in-house solution." Ehrlich noted
that institutional investors would be able to connect to the Voyager
infrastructure by writing directly to its APIs, thereby enabling them to
offer crypto trading to their clients while maintaining their existing
user interfaces.
Speaking about the firm’s new Chief Institutional Officer Ehrlich said:
“Glenn’s capital markets acumen and deep industry relationships are
exactly what we need to create optimal solutions for this critical
universe of investors. He is an accomplished relationship manager and
business-builder who has a proven track record of harnessing technology
to improve the client experience and bottom line.”
“It’s invigorating to join a team that encompasses such a unique
combination of trading, expertise, market structure knowledge and
disruptive technology professionals. Our goal is to bring the level of
access, connectivity and innovation that institutional investors, in
particular, are seeking in order to effectively participate in crypto
trading,” said Barber.
Barber is based in the firm’s NYC headquarters and reports directly to
Ehrlich.
Barber was most recently Managing Director of Equities and Co-Head of
the NY-based Global Program Sales desk at Deutsche Bank. Prior to that
he was Managing Director, Equities at Barclays Capital, Inc., where he
was a desk head and the lead business sponsor for building out their
international program trading offering. Other roles included being a
Managing Director at Lehman Brothers and a number of other equity
positions in Asia, Europe and the Americas.
About Voyager Digital
Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. (Voyager) through its subsidiary,
CryptoTrading Technologies, LLC is a crypto-asset broker that provides
retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade
crypto assets. Voyager offers investors best execution, data and custody
services through its institutional-grade open architecture platform.
Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley
entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost
efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace.
Voyager is based in New York and is registered with FinCen.
