Voysis : Announces Embedded WaveNet for Mobile Devices and IoT

Voysis, the complete Voice AI platform company, today announced that
it has developed ViEW - Voysis Embedded WaveNet. ViEW represents the
next evolution of DeepMind's WaveNet technology making it available for
use on any mobile device without needing cloud connectivity.
Designed to process the raw audio signal directly, thus allowing the
neural network to learn without the constraints of traditional signal
processing, WaveNet technology represents the core of the next
generation of Voice AI and significantly outperforms all existing
techniques in speech synthesis, sounding almost indistinguishable from
human speech.
Commenting on the significance of WaveNets, Prof. Simon King, Director
of the Centre of Speech Technology Research at the University of
Edinburgh, and widely acknowledged as a global expert in speech
synthesis said, “Directly processing raw audio with neural networks is a
game-changer...it provides more natural-sounding speech than all
previous technologies. It is likely to become the de facto approach used
in commercial applications very soon.”
ViEW addresses the primary concern of many companies shipping voice
powered interfaces - rapidly increasing consumer usage is resulting in a
dramatic increase in data center requirements. ViEW models are designed
to be small and fast, where it’s possible to run them natively
on-device; removing the need for the data center entirely.
"ViEW, Voysis Embedded WaveNet, is the beginning of the next evolution
of voice and conversational capability. This technology opens the door
to having intelligent conversations with any and all devices. As
consumer data is processed locally on-device, consumer privacy concerns
are addressed; and business concerns around data center costs, uptime,
and maintenance are also addressed", said Dr. Peter Cahill, Co-founder
of Voysis.
Ian Hodson, an industry veteran and former head of Google's global
text-to-speech team, and now Distinguished Architect at Voysis said
that, "WaveNet took the industry by surprise and is significantly
superior to what many thought was possible. In the space of less than 24
months, WaveNets have gone from being far too power hungry to run in the
cloud even for a single user, to now, with ViEW, Voysis Embedded
WaveNet, being ready for global scale across all devices, for example,
cell phones, wearables, smart home appliances, and in-vehicle".
About Voysis
Voysis is the Complete Voice AI Platform. The platform was built from
the ground up by a team of scientists, engineers, and linguists with
expertise in speech technologies as well as the application of
end-to-end modeling approaches in cognitive computing and neural
networks. Voysis utilizes speech recognition, natural language
processing and understanding, deep learning, and text to speech
capabilities, all of which were developed in-house. The company was
founded by CEO Peter Cahill, a Ph.D. who has dedicated 15 years to
speech technology and neural network research. It is headquartered in
Dublin, Ireland with offices in Edinburgh, Scotland and Boston, MA. For
more information, please visit: www.voysis.com.
