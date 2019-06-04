Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vricon and Cesium partner to bring users streaming 3D geodata

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 12:09pm EDT

McLean, Virginia, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vricon, a producer of geospatial 3D solutions, and Cesium—a complete platform for building time-dynamic, 3D geospatial applications—are disrupting the geospatial industry by providing accurate 3D geodata in the cloud and making it accessible for free until 24 June.

Announced at this year’s GEOINT 2019 Symposium in San Antonio, Texas, Vricon and Cesium are providing 3D digital surface models through Cesium ion, starting with highly detailed datasets for six cities. 

Vricon and Cesium are making 3D Tiles available for a three-week trial that ends on 24 June.   Users can access these data sets by signing up for an ion account and navigating to the Asset Depot. For users new to Cesium, the Getting Started guide is a great place to begin.

Working with 3D data in Cesium ion enables users to see the world as it really exists, explain what they're seeing more clearly, and help better convey their findings. During the free trial, it’s easy for developers and geospatial data users to login into or sign up for a Cesium ion account and start streaming Vricon 3D data to applications on any device.

“Because Vricon 3D data is now available through Cesium ion, individual users can experience the full power of 3D imagery,” said Magnus Brege, Vricon CEO. “Cesium ion is enabling us to provide access to a whole new set of users.” 

The 3D Tiles free trial includes Cairo, Egypt; Caracas, Venezuela; Damascus, Syria; Tehran, Iran; Honolulu, Hawaii; and San Francisco, California. 

“This free trial marks the beginning of a larger partnership with Vricon where we’ll provide access to more of their 3D photogrammetry data in Cesium,” said Patrick Cozzi, creator of Cesium. “We want more people to try applying 3D data to their mission, fuse it with other data, experience it through mobile devices—and see how this can help the important work they do.”  

Vricon and Cesium invite GEOINT 2019 Symposium participants to visit their booths to view demonstrations of 3D analytics using Vricon data and Cesium ion.  Vricon is located in booth 701, and Cesium is located in booth 727.

About Vricon 

Vricon serves the global professional geospatial market with world-leading 3D geodata and 3D visualization solutions. Vricon is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. For further information, visit http://www.vricon.com

 

About Cesium 

Cesium enables developers and data owners to build time-dynamic 3D geospatial applications using the best technology in the geospatial and computer graphics industries. With Cesium you can simultaneously visualize a range of data types, overlay time dynamic objects, conduct geospatial analysis on it all, and share your 3D maps online, across devices, and in the field. Cesium helps you unlock the potential of 3D geospatial data. https://cesium.com



Attachment 

Craig Brower
Vricon
703-283-4588
craig.brower@vricon.com

Bonnie Bogle
Cesium
202-412-1964
bonnie@cesium.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:36pTrivedi Global, Inc. Announces Research by Dahryn Trivedi on Energy Treated Vitamin D3 Which Shows Potentially Significant Improvement of Certain Bone Health Parameters
GL
12:33pMICHELIN : GM Take The Air Out Of Tires For Passenger Vehicles
PR
12:33pROBINS KAPLAN LLP : Announces Leadership Changes
BU
12:32pSONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Material Fact
PU
12:32pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Guns N' Roses, Post Malone, And Beck To Headline Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
PU
12:32pMEDINCELL : announces 2018/19 fiscal year results 06.04.2019
PU
12:32pACORN INCOME FUND : Notice of Class Meeting
PU
12:31pBANK OF AMERICA : U.S. Fed, PBOC seen cutting rates on trade tensions - BAML
RE
12:31pBLACKROCK ENERGY&RESOURCES INCM TRST : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:31pINVESTOR ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2BASF SE : BASF : Takes Stake in U.K. Health-Care Startup
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Activist hedge fund CIAM will 'strongly oppose' FCA-Re..
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Shell plans to boost returns and become a force in power
5Iran sets scene for tough OPEC meeting, opposes date change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About