Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vroom Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Vroom, Inc. (“Vroom”), the online automotive retailer, today announced that it has commenced the initial public offering of its common stock. Vroom is offering 18,750,000 shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share. Vroom expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,812,500 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments. The shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “VRM.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Allen & Company LLC and Wells Fargo Securities are serving as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Stifel, William Blair, Baird, JMP Securities and Wedbush Securities are serving as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
  • BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com;
  • Allen & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10022, via telephone: (212) 339-2696, or via email: Dweidlein@allenco.com; or
  • Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vroom:

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform designed to offer a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:52aWESTERN UNION CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:52aENCAVIS : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
06:51aEndeavour Silver Intersects New High-Grade Gold-Silver Mineralization on the El Curso Property at the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Mexico
GL
06:51aTHE BUCKLE, INC. : Provides Dividend Update
BU
06:48aEuropean Commission approves Sarclisa® (isatuximab) for adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma
GL
06:47aSALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:47aBUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results and Actions Taken in Response to COVID-19
BU
06:46aOMA SAVINGS BANK PLC : issues a EUR 55 million senior and unsecured bond as part of a bond program
AQ
06:46aGARTNER : Says Worldwide End-User Spending on Cloud-Based Web Conferencing Solutions Will Grow Nearly 25% in 2020
AQ
06:46aTELE2 : first in Sweden to offer 5G roaming - Tele2
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
4Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
5UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-Westfield reports strong progress on re-ope..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group