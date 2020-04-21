Vroozi : Recognized as a Spend Matters Provider to Watch

Leading digital procurement and AP platform makes impressive list of best-in-class technology companies in the supply chain and procurement industry

Vroozi, the leading digital procurement and accounts payable platform for the mid-market, today announced it has been named one of Spend Matters’ 50 Providers to Watch for 2020. Vroozi was selected for its modern, digital and fully automated procure-to-pay solution. Vroozi’s platform and marketplace integrations enable organizations to grow faster and more profitably by boosting adoption and digitizing purchases, vendor invoices, expenses and payments.

“Mid-market organizations and fast-growing enterprises need solutions that work with their existing financial systems to control cost, increase spend visibility and improve operational efficiencies,” said Joe Fox, CEO of Vroozi. “This recognition is a testament to our success enabling customers to uncover new savings, boost employee adoption and maximize profit with intuitive and modern procurement technology.”

In addition to being recognized by Spend Matters as a Provider to Watch, earlier this year, Vroozi was named both a Value Leader and Customer Leader in Spend Matters’ Q1 2020 E-Procurement and Procure-to-Pay SolutionMaps.

"The e-Procurement and P2P market is getting very competitive and we find different capabilities among solution providers. Vroozi is without a doubt a very complete and easy-to-use e-Procurement solution, with great functionality, easy implementation and fast ROI. As for the full P2P suite, Vroozi has made great strides by improving its e-Invoicing capabilities and partnering with payment providers to take that additional step to Ok-2-Pay. Without a doubt, Vroozi is an e-Procurement / P2P solution provider worthy of being part of the 50 Procurement Providers to Watch for 2020," said Xavier Olivera, Lead Analyst and Editor, Spend Matters and Spend Matters Mexico y América Latina.

The 50 Providers to Watch and Know lists are the result of deep analysis and corroboration among all Spend Matters analysts and reflect the publication’s unbiased, independent view of the organizations to know and watch.

Today, Vroozi is relied on by mid-market organizations to automate and digitize business purchasing and AP processes, and by global enterprises to expand the usability, adoption and value of existing ERP, procurement and financial system investments, like SAP SRM and NetSuite. To learn more, visit www.vroozi.com or check out Vroozi’s latest article in Spend Matters: Procurement Checklist: How to Boost Employee Adoption of Technology and Maximize Value.

About Vroozi

Vroozi® - the leading mid-market Procurement and Accounts Payable automation platform - makes business purchasing easier, more efficient and effective. Vroozi’s proven solution digitizes the procurement and vendor invoice management processes by bringing powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to the mid-market. The digital platform reduces transaction costs, maximizes efficiency and improves business margins while uncovering powerful financial insights. Vroozi is designed for companies who want to manage spend, empower their employees, connect digitally with their suppliers and maintain spend visibility from anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit vroozi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005629/en/