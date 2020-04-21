Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vroozi : Recognized as a Spend Matters Provider to Watch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Leading digital procurement and AP platform makes impressive list of best-in-class technology companies in the supply chain and procurement industry

Vroozi, the leading digital procurement and accounts payable platform for the mid-market, today announced it has been named one of Spend Matters’ 50 Providers to Watch for 2020. Vroozi was selected for its modern, digital and fully automated procure-to-pay solution. Vroozi’s platform and marketplace integrations enable organizations to grow faster and more profitably by boosting adoption and digitizing purchases, vendor invoices, expenses and payments.

“Mid-market organizations and fast-growing enterprises need solutions that work with their existing financial systems to control cost, increase spend visibility and improve operational efficiencies,” said Joe Fox, CEO of Vroozi. “This recognition is a testament to our success enabling customers to uncover new savings, boost employee adoption and maximize profit with intuitive and modern procurement technology.”

In addition to being recognized by Spend Matters as a Provider to Watch, earlier this year, Vroozi was named both a Value Leader and Customer Leader in Spend Matters’ Q1 2020 E-Procurement and Procure-to-Pay SolutionMaps.

"The e-Procurement and P2P market is getting very competitive and we find different capabilities among solution providers. Vroozi is without a doubt a very complete and easy-to-use e-Procurement solution, with great functionality, easy implementation and fast ROI. As for the full P2P suite, Vroozi has made great strides by improving its e-Invoicing capabilities and partnering with payment providers to take that additional step to Ok-2-Pay. Without a doubt, Vroozi is an e-Procurement / P2P solution provider worthy of being part of the 50 Procurement Providers to Watch for 2020," said Xavier Olivera, Lead Analyst and Editor, Spend Matters and Spend Matters Mexico y América Latina.

The 50 Providers to Watch and Know lists are the result of deep analysis and corroboration among all Spend Matters analysts and reflect the publication’s unbiased, independent view of the organizations to know and watch.

Today, Vroozi is relied on by mid-market organizations to automate and digitize business purchasing and AP processes, and by global enterprises to expand the usability, adoption and value of existing ERP, procurement and financial system investments, like SAP SRM and NetSuite. To learn more, visit www.vroozi.com or check out Vroozi’s latest article in Spend Matters: Procurement Checklist: How to Boost Employee Adoption of Technology and Maximize Value.

About Vroozi
Vroozi® - the leading mid-market Procurement and Accounts Payable automation platform - makes business purchasing easier, more efficient and effective. Vroozi’s proven solution digitizes the procurement and vendor invoice management processes by bringing powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to the mid-market. The digital platform reduces transaction costs, maximizes efficiency and improves business margins while uncovering powerful financial insights. Vroozi is designed for companies who want to manage spend, empower their employees, connect digitally with their suppliers and maintain spend visibility from anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit vroozi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:20pEU reviewing steel imports in view of possible glut - trade chief
RE
12:20pST. BALDRICK'S FOUNDATION : Thanks Its Thousands of Volunteers During National Volunteer Week
PR
12:20pFLG Partners Elects Laureen DeBuono as Managing Partner
GL
12:19pASTA FUNDING INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Asta Funding, Inc. - ASFI
BU
12:18pLabCFTC Launches “Project Streetlamp” Science Prize Competition
PU
12:18pBOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN : Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements (Documents fully signed)
PU
12:18pMOSTOTREST : publishes 2019 results
PU
12:18pCALLING AI : Researchers Dial in Machine Learning for 5G
PU
12:18pMOSTOTREST : publishes 2019 results
PU
12:18pCopper TRACES 2020 Cancelled
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent oil drops to near two-decade lows on falling demand, storage woes
2PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : maker PSA says prepared for plunge in car demand
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks -- Streetwise
4DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19
5ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group