Vroozi : and Celigo Partner to Accelerate Digital Procurement, ERP and Financial System Integrations

Strategic partnership with Celigo furthers Vroozi’s integration capabilities and equips organizations to automate business purchasing and accounts payable

Vroozi, the leading purchasing and spend management platform for the mid-market, today announces a new partnership with Celigo, the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for both business and technical users. The partnership provides Vroozi customers with another option to seamlessly connect their procure-to-pay suite with a variety of ERP financial systems.

“In today’s market, CFO’s and Controllers everywhere are looking to increase financial control and spend visibility. Success requires expanding the usability, adoption and value of existing purchasing, accounts payable and financial technology investments,” said Vroozi CEO Joe Fox. “Celigo brings deep experience and expertise with strategic, industry-leading cloud platforms. Partnering with their team will enable us to help more organizations drive procurement value by augmenting their existing systems with a modern digital marketplace, purchasing and vendor invoice processing solutions.”

“Vroozi’s best-of-breed digital purchasing and AP system adds immense business and functional benefits to a number of ERP and financial systems,” said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO of Celigo. “By integrating those applications with Vroozi, customers have a simple and effective way to automate their approach to purchasing and vendor invoice management across their entire financial tech stack.”

Celigo's integrator.io platform enables partners and customers to scale and automate business processes across applications with fewer IT resources while lowering total cost of ownership. Celigo offers a guided approach to application integration by providing an intuitive step-by-step wizard and connectors, templates and Integration Apps for hundreds of applications.

Vroozi is the leading cloud-based purchasing and AP automation platform for the mid-market. The company offers fully automated procure-to-pay solutions and financial system integrations that help organizations grow faster and more profitably by digitizing purchases, vendor invoices, expenses and payment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200604005087/en/