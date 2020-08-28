Vstock Transfer to Sponsor The LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Vstock Transfer, a leading transfer agent and registrar firm that services private issuers, IPOs and Regulation A transactions, today announced its participation as a Silver sponsor of The LD 500 virtual institutional investor conference, being held Sept. 1-4, 2020.



“LD Micro has done it again. They recognize that the small-cap industry looks forward to this event each year. With over 350 companies and more than 20,000 attendees, we are eager to experience the new virtual format of the event,” commented Seth Farbman, chairman of Vstock Transfer. “We hope to meet and learn about new issuers, but also look forward to hearing from approximately 40 of our existing clients presenting online this year.”

