Vtoken, a Division of Vstock Transfer, Selected by Timeless Luxury Group AG to Act as Transfer Agent for the Issuance and Custody of Digital Securities  

NEW YORK, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Vstock Transfer, a leading transfer agent and registrar firm that services private issuers, IPOs, registration exempt and Regulation A transactions, has been selected by Timeless Luxury Group AG, a Switzerland-based luxury rental and lifestyle products company, to serve as the transfer agent of its Digital Securities Offering (DSO).



The Timeless Luxury Group’s DSO marks one of the first offerings in the United States to use an SEC registered transfer agent for the issuance and custody of digital securities. Vstock Transfer, using the Custodyware solution provided by Horizon Globex, is able to custody Ethereum ERC-20 securities while compliantly maintaining the identity of holders to facilitate the future payment of any dividends in US dollars.

“Compliance and security are of upmost importance for our digital securities offering,” said Michael Gössl, CEO of Timeless Luxury Group.

Yoel Goldfeder, CEO of Vstock Transfer, commented, “We are happy to see the token community’s acceptance of securities regulation and look forward to working hand in hand with all the parties involved for a truly compliant offering.”

About Vstock Transfer

Vtoken is the security token division of New York based stock transfer and registrar firm Vstock Transfer, which services clients ranging from private companies to pre-IPO issuers to NYSE American, NASDAQ and OTC listed companies. VStock Transfer was founded by experienced securities lawyers to provide cost savings, DTC Eligibility, DWAC services, dedicated account managers, FREE 24-7 Issuer access online to shareholder reports, and outstanding customer service.

About Horizon Globex

Globex offers a suite of integrated blockchain software applications for compliant issuance and secondary trading of digital securities. Truly a compliance-first business, the company’s solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of exchanges and securities offerings in the US and around the world.

