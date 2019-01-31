Vubiq Networks Completes Development of Millimeter Wave RFID Hyperimaging System

Vubiq Networks, Inc., the innovation leader in millimeter wave wireless
broadband technology, products and solutions, today announced that it
has completed development of a hardware/software millimeter wave
hyperimaging system. The system incorporates Vubiq Networks’ patented
high-bit density chipless radio frequency identification (RFID)
technology using polarimetric synthetic aperture radar (POLSAR) in
combination with proprietary software. For a high-level executive
summary of Vubiq Networks’ RFID hyperimaging technology, visit www.vubiqnetworks.com/wp-content/uploads/Vubiq-RFID-Patents-Exec-Summary.pdf.
“Our breakthrough hyperimaging system is able to code and decode
chipless RFID tags with an order of magnitude higher bit density as
compared to existing solutions and competitive approaches,” said Mike
Pettus, founder and CTO of Vubiq Networks. “Our system greatly improves
performance while dramatically lowering costs due to our chipless RFID
tags that use low electrical conductivity metals for the antenna
elements, avoiding costly silver-based inks. We are able to achieve this
breakthrough because we are not relying on spectral signature response,
but instead relying on radar cross-section and antenna reradiation
mechanisms.”
The system addresses the downfalls of traditional RFID solutions,
especially today’s biggest barrier: the cost of the RFID tag. The
company’s approach reduces tag costs to less than one cent per tag. With
POLSAR as the technique for the RFID reader, tag and reader collisions
are no longer an issue. By using the millimeter wave spectrum, reader
performance increases and wireless disruption is minimized.
“Utilizing POLSAR hyperimaging as opposed to traditional RFID methods
greatly expands the use cases by providing the ability to read multiple
tags simultaneously, while also determining their three-dimensional
location,” said Mr. Pettus.
The increased density and lower RFID tag costs are important
developments for the marketplace, especially for emerging Internet of
Things (IoT) applications. Vubiq Networks’ system achieves very high
density chipless tag encoding through the use of innovative geometrical
layout of patch antennas as the tiny tag elements. This provides for
optimized element spacing, providing very high bit density for chipless
RFID.
“As articulated by recent research from IBM*, hyperimaging is an
exciting new technology space poised to dramatically change our world in
many ways,” said Vubiq Networks CEO John Dilworth. “The current $11
billion RFID market is expected to explode to $40 billion by 2025**, so
we see a bright future for our hyperimaging solution in RFID, as well as
other areas.”
Next steps for the company include full product development, leveraging
recently introduced single-chip millimeter wave radar solutions that
incorporate 60 GHz radar and digital signal processing (DSP) in one
device.
“The availability of new single-chip millimeter wave technologies that
combine radar and DSP have significantly reduced the development time
and costs to produce a high-volume, hyperimaging RFID reader,” said Mr.
Pettus. “Having a DSP engine collocated with a millimeter wave radar
front-end enables our patented artificial intelligence imaging
algorithms to leverage our innovation in a single device.”
Patented Technology
Vubiq Networks’ RFID hyperimaging system is based on several technology
patents held by the company:
-
US Patent Number 7460014, issued December 2, 2008. RFID System
Utilizing Parametric Reflective Technology
-
US Patent Number 7498940, issued March 3, 2009. RFID System Utilizing
Parametric Reradiated Technology
-
US Patent Application 62746829, submitted October 17, 2018. Multimode
Millimeter Wave RFID Systems and Methods Thereof
-
US Patent Application 62775479, submitted December 5, 2018. System and
Method for High-Bit Density Millimeter Wave Chipless RFID
For more on the company’s RFID patents, refer the RFID Hyperimaging
Patent Portfolio Executive Summary at www.vubiqnetworks.com/wp-content/uploads/Vubiq-RFID-Patents-Exec-Summary.pdf.
About Vubiq Networks
Vubiq Networks, Inc. is a privately held millimeter wave innovation
company headquartered in Irvine, California. The company designs,
manufactures and markets proprietary, high-bandwidth, millimeter wave
wireless products, including the HaulPass V10g 10 Gbps V-Band wireless
transmission link. Vubiq Networks continues to innovate in the
millimeter wave market with solutions in wireless broadband
communications, video transport, wireless data center solutions, RFID
tag decoding, and synthetic aperture radar applications.
For further information, visit www.vubiqnetworks.com
or contact info@vubiqnetworks.com.
*www.research.ibm.com/5-in-5/hyperimaging
**www.idtechex.com/research/reports/rfid-forecasts-players-and-opportunities-2017-2027-000546.asp
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005170/en/