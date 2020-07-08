Log in
Vulcan Industries Plc - Issue of Equity

07/08/2020

Vulcan Industries Plc
(“Vulcan” or the “Company”)

Equity Issue 

Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce that it has raised GBP70,658 (gross) at 4.5p per share from new investors for general working capital purposes and the Company will issue 1,570,178 new ordinary shares (‘Placing Shares’) under this equity issue. 

Admission

Application has been made for the 1,570,178 Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange (‘Admission’). Admission is expected to occur at 8:00am on or around 13 July 2020. 

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 245,993,216 ordinary shares of £0.0004 each, with each share carrying the right to one vote. 

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The above figure of 245,993,216 may therefore be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or of a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company. The Group will also try to optimise productivity through the introduction of new technologies and processes in line with Industry 4.0.

For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com  

Contacts

Vulcan Industries plc Via Vox Markets
Ian Tordoff, Chairman
John Maxwell, CEO
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser) +44 7876 888 011
Brian Stockbridge
Gabrielle Cordeiro
Vox Markets (Media and Investor Relations) vulcan@voxmarkets.co.uk
Kat Perez +44 7881 622 830
Paul Cornelius + 44 7866 384 707

© PRNewswire 2020
