Vulcan Minerals : Private Placement and

12/19/2018 | 07:35pm CET

News Release

December 19, 2018

Vulcan Minerals Inc. - Private Placement and Early Warning Report

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador - Vulcan Minerals Inc. ('the Company' - 'Vulcan' TSX-V: VUL), The Company reports that the first tranche of the private placement announced on December 12, 2018 has closed for $52,000.00 by way of flow-through units, the remainder of the placement will close in January 2019 subject to TSX-V final approval.

The Company also reports that Patrick J. Laracy, C.E.O and President of the Company, has acquired ownership of 416,666 common shares of the Company by way of the private placement transaction on December 14, 2018.

The acquisition amounts to 0.7% of the 58,526,129 outstanding common shares of the Company prior to the placement. As a result, Mr. Laracy now owns directly 8,914,266 common shares which represent 15% of the 59,392,795 issued and outstanding common shares of the Company post the closing of the first tranche of the private placement. Further, Mr. Laracy now owns and controls directly and indirectly 9,550,250 common shares of the Company representing 16% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Mr. Laracy made the acquisition for investment purposes and may make further acquisitions or depositions in the future.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations. Certain risk factors beyond the Company's control may affect the actual results achieved. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

For information please contact:

Patrick J. Laracy, President

(709) 754-3186

info@vulcanminerals.ca

www.vulcanminerals.ca

Disclaimer

Vulcan Minerals Inc. published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 18:34:05 UTC
